BF Games launches first slots with 888Casino

9th March 2021 7:19 am GMT
Casino Slots
NetEnt

Casino games supplier BF Games has secured a landmark deal to provide its best-performing titles to leading operator 888 Holdings.

Five BF Games titles have initially gone live on 888Casino - Book Of Gates, Book Of Ming, Royal Crown, Stunning Hot, and Stunning Hot 20 Deluxe.

“Partnering with 888Casino, one of the leading operators in the market, is a great achievement for BF Games and a testament to the performance of our games,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru.

“888Casino’s global presence is a huge advantage to us as we continue to grow our footprint across a number of markets and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

888 vice president of B2C Talya Benyamini commented: “At 888, we are focused on offering our customers a wide and diverse portfolio of entertaining content.

“With the addition of BF Games’ exciting titles to our UK, Malta and Gibraltar audiences, customers can enjoy an increased variety of titles which supplements our existing content. We are excited by the partnership and look forward to working together.” 

