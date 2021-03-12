GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Oryx Gaming, Swintt and more

This week’s platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Pragmatic Play, ESA Gaming, Oryx Gaming, Playson, Swintt, Nolimit City, Push Gaming, Synot Games, BetGames.TV, Slotmill, ThunderSpin, Maverick Slots and EA Gaming.

Pragmatic Play / Broadway Gaming

Pragmatic Play has strengthened its ties with Broadway Gaming, rolling out its slots with the operator’s five UK-facing sites, including flagship brand Butlers Bingo.

Broadway Gaming’s brands gain access to games including Wolf Gold, Big Bass Bonanza and Chilli Heat, Pyramid King, as well as a range of Pragmatic Play’s mini-games.

“Our bingo range is already live with Broadway Gaming and we’re delighted to take this agreement further, now including our slots portfolio as well,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of commercial strategy and operations Bhotesh Maheshwari. “This deal is yet another example of our multi-product approach bearing fruit and we look forward to enjoying a long and prosperous relationship together.”

Broadway Gaming CEO David Butler commented: “We’ve already got a strong working relationship with Pragmatic Play after taking the supplier’s successful bingo offering, and it made sense for us to extend our product range to include slots.

“Taking such well-regarded content across our brands is important for us, and we can’t wait to see how our players react.”

ESA Gaming / BetConstruct

ESA Gaming has agreed a deal to integrate its EasySwipe games portfolio with BetConstruct’s content aggregation platform.

“BetConstruct offers a premium aggregation platform and work with leading operators across the world and we are thrilled to now add our offering to their impressive casino suite,” said ESA Gaming CEO Zorica Smallwood. “As well as our existing titles, the EasySwipe portfolio will expand with new games this year and we are certain they will be a hit with BetConstruct’s partners and their players alike.”

BetConstruct head of marketing and PR Shuk Manukyan said: “ESA Gaming’s portfolio adds new and unique content to our aggregation platform that will appeal to our sports betting partners. Our aggregation platform features a great mix of innovative and exciting content and by adding ESA’s games, we further strengthen our offering.”

Oryx Gaming / Premier Gaming

Oryx Gaming content is now live across Premier Gaming’s online casino brands Pronto Casino, Slothino, Premier Live Casino and Pronto Live Casino.

The integration provides access to an extensive library of games from Oryx’s exclusive RGS providers such as GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games, Golden Hero, CandleBets, Peter & Sons and Arcadem, as well as third-party suppliers including Greentube, Pragmatic Play and iSoftBet.

“Premier Gaming offers a number of fast-growing brands with a vast customer base and we are excited to have added our premium content to their casino lobbies,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevž Mazij. “Our games portfolio includes the best titles the industry has to offer with a wide player appeal and together with Premier Gaming, we will strengthen our brand and extend our reach.”

Premier Gaming marketing manager Michael Deuringer said: “By partnering with Oryx, we have added further unique content from premium suppliers to our offering and have already seen promising interest by our quality-loving player base. With the upcoming additions supplied by Oryx during this year we are looking at a fantastic 2021 ahead of us.”

Playson / White Hat Gaming

Playson's games are now available from White Hat Gaming through an integration with 1X2 Network’s platform.

“Partnering with state-of-the-art platform providers, such as White Hat Gaming, strengthens our credentials as a producer of world class content, so we welcome this agreement,” said Playson sales director Blanka Homor. “Armed with a premium quality product suite which includes widely popular slot titles, we look forward to maintaining our ongoing international expansion.”

White Hat Gaming chief commercial officer Andy Whitworth said: “Adding content across multiple brands allows us to effortlessly increase our reach. We look forward to offering Playson games on our platform and we have been impressed with Playson’s desire to work with us as we implement our strategic growth plans.”

Swintt / White Hat Gaming

Swintt has also entered into a distribution deal with White Hat Gaming, with Master of Books and Lost World the first two games to be rolled out.

“This is a great partnership for us, allowing us to put our games in front of more operators and players than ever before,” said Swintt chief commercial officer David Mann. “Our portfolio is diverse and localised, and our games have proved to be hugely popular to date.

“White Hat Gaming has been an excellent partner to work with. The process from initial discussions to launching the content has been smooth and seamless and we now look forward to seeing our titles line up in White Hat’s game lobbies and for players to enjoy the fun and entertaining experience they provide.”

Nolimit City / Uniclub Casino

Nolimit City has strengthened its presence in Lithuania’s regulated iGaming market through the launch of its games with Uniclub Casino.

“We’re thrilled to expand our footprint in the ever-evolving Lithuanian market, and Uniclub is the perfect partner to propel us further,” said Nolimit City commercial director Malcolm Mizzi. “Seeing as their experience stems across multiple verticals, we have full confidence in their capability towards representing our growing brand and thrilling games.”

Uniclub LT CEO Martynas Matulevičius said: “The expectations of players are particularly important to us, so we are proud to be one of the first in Lithuania to have the opportunity to offer Nolimit City games to our customers. By cooperating with Nolimit City, we have become even bigger and more versatile. We are sure that this partnership will be mutually beneficial.”

ThunderSpin / Parimatch

ThunderSpin has a agreed a deal to provide its content to Eastern European-facing operator Parimatch.

“We are delighted to enhance our game library with ThunderSpin’s high-quality and beautifully designed unique slots,” said Parimatch CEO Sergey Portnov.

ThunderSpin acting CEO Catalina Lukianenko added: “This new partnership with a well-respected partner such as Parimatch will definitely strengthen our exposure to a much wider customer base.”

Push Gaming / Wheelz

Push Gaming has reached an agreement to provide its portfolio of slots to Rootz’s Wheelz brand.

“While we can already count Rootz as a valued partner with its other operations, Wheelz is a brand that aligns nicely with our own ambitions,” said Push Gaming head of account management Christine Parkhill. “Its gamified loyalty scheme and intuitive UI puts players first, which is just how we position ourselves as a company, so Wheelz is exactly the right kind of site for our unique game selection.”

Rootz chief commercial officer Tony Kjaldstorm said: “Wheelz is another of our state-of-the-art brands that focuses on a slick, seamless operation offering a wide selection of market-leading games, that’s why we had to have Push Gaming titles for our players.

“We’re looking forward to seeing how our players react to yet more engagement from this new game selection. Wheelz with Push Gaming is everything that a modern casino should offer.”

Slotmill / Betsson

Slotmill has signed an agreement to roll out its games with Betsson through an integration with Relax Gaming.

“We are beyond proud to see our content land in the Betsson game lobby and be made available to its players for the first time,” said Slotmill founder Johan Ohman. “This shows that Slotmill can design and develop casino content that is among the best in the market and provide players with a thrilling and exciting experience with each spin.

“Relax Gaming has also played a significant part in this deal, allowing us to add our games smoothly and seamlessly. Here is to a great partnership between us, Betsson and Relax Gaming.”

Betsson Group commercial director for gaming Ciara Nic Liam said: “Slotmill is a great addition to our game lobby. The developer’s games not only look great but provide a fun player experience.

“We spend a great deal of time curating our content offering so that it meets a broad range of player preferences and the addition of Slotmill allows us to do just that.”

Synot Games / Klondaika.lv

Synot Games has launched its slot portfolio with Latvian operator Klondaika.lv.

“We are thrilled about this partnership with Klondaika, a popular, well-established operator in the Latvian market,” said Synot Games chief commercial officer Martina Hrabinská. “This deal will provide our content to existing players, but also new audiences and we are positive, that they will fall in love with each and every one of them.”

BetGames.TV / Finnplay

Finnplay Technologies has integrated live dealer games from BetGames.TV onto its Nordic-facing platform.

“We are very excited to offer BetGames.TV titles to our partners,” said Finnplay vice president of games Liliya Alenina. “The company has been on the rise, winning industry accolades and strong demand from operators. The games bring an exciting, immersive and unique experience to players and we are very pleased to have them onboard our platform.”

BetGames.TV chief operating officer Aiste Garneviciene commented: “We are proud to have our award-winning iGaming experience available on the Titan platform. Finnplay is a highly respected technology provider with international reach and a strong track record of growth, compliance and technical performance. BetGames.TV will bring its award-winning, immersive gaming experience to many more players around the world through the Titan platform.”

Maverick Slots / QTech Games

QTech Games has expanded its Asia-facing platform with new content from Maverick Slots.

“We’re reinvigorating the slots space with deeper gaming experiences,” said Maverick Slots CEO Enrico Bradamante. “Teaming up with QTech represents a fantastic opportunity to bolster our product distribution across emerging territories and deliver our great games to a range of top-tier partners.

“We can’t wait to see how they connect with new audiences, and we naturally plan to grow this key collaboration for us in the coming months.”

EA Gaming / SoftSwiss

SoftSwiss has expanded its game aggregator platform with the integration of new content from EA Gaming, including titles such as Wild Fairies, Lady Hawk, Horus Eye, Chilli Hunter and Octagon Gemwill.

“It is a great opportunity to partner with a leading gaming provider like EA Gaming that produces gaming content with such state-of-the-art graphics and sounds,” said SoftSwiss partner managers team lead Nikita Keino. “We’re excited for what the future holds for this partnership.”

EA Gaming head of account management Luca Richter commented: “It’s such a terrific opportunity to partner with such an important player of the iGaming industry. The opportunities coming from this partnership are really thrilling and we can’t wait to get them. Achieving this important goal wasn’t easy but we made it. Really proud of this new success.”