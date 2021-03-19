GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Booongo, OneTouch and more

This week’s games round-up from Gaming Intelligence includes new releases from the likes of Pragmatic Play, Booongo, OneTouch, Inspired Entertainment, Evoplay Entertainment, Playson and Radi8.

Pragmatic Play’s Temujin Treasures

Pragmatic Play has launched a new Asian-themed slot inspired by Mongolian conqueror Genghis Khan.

Temujin Treasures is a 4x5 slot offering 1,024 ways to win and features a Wheel of Fortune filled with multipliers, jackpots and free spins.

The Wild Switch feature is triggered when six or more of the same symbols land on the middle reels, transforming them into Wilds. Payouts are determined by the new Wilds that appear in place of the old symbols.

“Taking inspiration from the Mongol Empire and its great leader Genghis Khan, our latest release puts an elegant twist on a ruthless chapter of world history,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

“Introducing a host of fascinating bonus features that could lead to big wins, Temujin Treasures provides players with an experience that they will not be able to find anywhere else.”

Booongo’s Super Rich God

Booongo has expanded its Hold and Win series of games with the launch of Asian-themed slot Super Rich God.

“Super Rich God combines both our popular Hold and Win mechanics and a lucrative free spins mode for a fantastical adventure filled with delights,” said Booongo head of account management and business development Yuriy Muratov. “With three jackpots available in the Hold and Win mode, players will be hoping the God himself blesses them with his wealth on the reels.”

OneTouch’s Loot or Boot

OneTouch is taking players on a seafaring adventure in its latest slot release Loot or Boot.

“Players in the mood for a treasure hunt should climb aboard the pirate ship and gallantly set sail for the high seas in our thrilling new game, Loot or Boot,” said OneTouch head of business development and operations Petra Maria Poola.

“Customisable to the full spectrum of player experience levels, it’s the perfect option for operator partners looking to drive revenue, and we look forward to continuing to roll out premium mobile games in 2021.”

Inspired Entertainment’s Slots ‘O’ Luck Free Spins

Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this week, Inspired Entertainment has launched a new Irish-themed 6x4, 40-line game, Slots ‘O’ Luck Free Spins.

“With its vibrant imagery, Slots ‘O’ Luck Free Spins is the ideal game for the classic slot player, offering an exciting gamble that allows you to reach the Free Spins round from any normal base game win,” said Inspired vice president of interactive Claire Osborne.

“It’s a welcome addition to our growing collection of Irish-themed slots, all of which differ in style, appealing to a variety of different players. We’re delighted to be celebrating the Emerald Isle with a cracking bunch of St. Patrick’s Day slots for our operator partners and their players.”

Evoplay Entertainment’s Ellen’s Fortune

Evoplay Entertainment has also launched a new Irish-themed slot, Ellen’s Fortune.

“Bettors channelling the luck of the Irish will savour the chance to enjoy Ellen’s Fortune, an all-action gaming experience set to turn competitors green with envy,” said Evoplay Entertainment CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

“Inspired by Irish folklore, the slot takes players on an enchanted adventure through a magical forest, with Free Spins, special symbols and pots of gold to be discovered along the way. We can’t wait to introduce it to our players.”

Playson’s Stars and Fruits: Double Hit

Playson has launched Stars and Fruits: Double Hit, a new slot for players in Germany that features a new mechanic allowing players to spin across two game fields at the same time.

“We’ve upped the ante on our highly acclaimed gaming suite with this new title, adding a brand-new game field to ramp up the excitement for thrill-seeking players,” said Playson head of product Vsevolod Lapin. “We feel confident that unique Playson content such as Stars and Fruits: Double Hit will perform strongly with customers based in Germany, retaining the thrill of the gameplay in compliance with the legal minimum spin duration.”

Radi8’s Celestial Gems

Genesis Gaming’s Radi8 studio has expanded its portfolio with the release of Celestial Gems.

“We are very excited to release Celesital Gems,” said Radi8 associate producer Kenneth Weng. “This game is uniquely designed to appeal to players of all types. We have incorporated some of the most classic and popular slot features for players to pick and combine their favorite play style.

“From win multipliers, guaranteed stacked Wild, to expanding reels, players can decide to either trigger the bonus whenever it happens, or save their chances and trigger all three features at once to try and hit enormous wins.”