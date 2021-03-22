Red Tiger expands presence in Spain with Rank Group’s YoCasino

Evolution-owned casino games developer Red Tiger has rolled out its slots portfolio with Rank Group’s YoCasino brand in Spain.

The integration includes popular slots including Dragon's Luck, Pirates’ Plenty: Battle for Gold, Dragon's Fire MegaWays and Mystery Reels.

YoCasino also gains access to Red Tiger’s hourly jackpots, with Red Tiger’s full portfolio also live with YoBingo.

“Red Tiger’s slots have already established a secure foothold in Spain and a partnership with an operator like YoCasino will only broaden our exposure to the market,” said Evolution chief commercial officer and Malta CEO Johan Nordstrom. “In turn, its players are being provided with excellent content that is entertaining audiences around the world, with plenty more in the pipeline for 2021. We are looking forward to seeing the partnership develop.”

Rank International commercial director Regan Hobbs said: “Securing Red Tiger’s slots and their thrilling hourly jackpots will provide an excellent boost to our content offering and I’m sure players will enjoy trying out the titles now available.”

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading 0.37 per cent lower at SEK1,210.00 per share in Stockholm Monday, having hit a new 52-week high of SEK1,228.0 earlier in the day, while shares in Rank Group plc. (LSE:RNK) were trading 1.43 per cent lower at 178.80 pence per share in London.