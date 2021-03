Online slot developer Fantasma Games began life as a publicly listed company on Stockholm’s Nasadaq First North stock exchange Tuesday.

The supplier raised SEK21m following an oversubscribed IPO, comprising investments from its board and management, as well funding from Mangold Fondkommisison, KL Capital, Betsson CEO Pontus Lindwall, and Better Collective co-founder Christian Rasmussen.

“We feel incredibly inspired by the great interest we have seen from investors in our listing issue where more than 4,000 investors have requested [...]