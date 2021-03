New York-listed casino operator Caesars Entertainment has filed a lawsuit against its insurance carriers for refusing to pay out in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caesars said that the pandemic has had a significant impact on the company and its wholly-owned subsidiaries’ properties, business and employees, as well as the communities where the company operates.

The company holds broad property insurance coverage to protect against “all risk of physical loss or damage” and resulting business interruption, unless [...]