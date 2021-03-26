GI Games Integration: Scientific Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

The latest platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence features a whole host of leading suppliers including Scientific Games, Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming, Pariplay, Stakelogic, BF Games, Digitain and Spearhead Studios, among others.

Scientific Games / Wind Creek Bethlehem

Scientific Games has rolled outs its OpenGaming content with Wind Creek Bethlehem in Pennsylvania, including player-favorite titles such as 88 Fortunes, Dancing Drums and Raging Rhino.

“We are happy to enhance our robust online casino operations,” said Wind Creek chief marketing officer Ken Rohman. “Our partnership with Scientific Games provides our players access to their favorite games on the casino floor or their desktop and mobile devices. This is an exciting venture for us, and we look forward to inviting Pennsylvanians to our expanded online offering.”

SG Digital senior vice president and general manager for US Cathryn Lai said: “We’re thrilled to be a part of Wind Creek Bethlehem’s gaming journey evolution in the Keystone state by helping the casino to bring additional iGaming content to their players through play.windcreekcasino.com.

“OpenGaming will create an immersive 360-degree experience across all channels for our partner and their players. With a diverse game library, Wind Creek will be able to offer something for everyone, from classic favorites to innovative online only slots.”

Pragmatic Play / AgClub7

Pragmatic Play has expanded its presence in Latin America through a new supply deal with Brazil’s AgClub7.

The agreement gives the operator access to multiple products from Pragmatic, including slots such as the popular John Hunter series, live casino games Mega Roulette and ONE Blackjack, as well as a range of virtual sports games.

“Our strategy continues to bear fruit and we’re thrilled to have signed with another major Brazilian operator,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “With multiple products going live very soon, it’s yet another indicator that our broad offering has significant appeal, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

AgClub7 CEO Ramon Raul de Lima said: “Pragmatic Play’s multi-product offering gives us a huge collection of market-leading content to roll out to our customers, which we’re very excited about. As we continue to grow, its vital to offer great games, and we’re able to do this through this important partnership.”

Relax Gaming / Vavada Casino

Relax Gaming has agreed a deal to supply its content to Vavada Casino, including popular titles Temple Tumble, Snake Arena and Money Train 2, alongside recent releases Emerald’s Infinity Reels and Multiplier Odyssey.

Vavada also gains access to Relax’s extensive portfolio of aggregated content featuring games from the likes of Fantasma Games, ReelPlay and 4ThePlayer.

“Providing content for as many player segments within our regulated markets as possible is key to our growth plans this year and the deal with Vavada supports this perfectly,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. “They’re a prominent brand within the regions they operate and it’s important for us to ensure our high-quality content is available to such partners.”

Vavada chief operating officer Max Petrovski added: “Relax’s range of games is second to none and having them available to our players is a significant step in our own growth. The simplicity of dealing with Relax has been a delight and has made the process of remaining competitive in our marketplace that much easier.”

Skywind Group / GrooveGaming

Skywind Group has sealed a deal to integrate its games onto GrooveGaming’s content aggregation platform, including titles such as Super Lion, Royal Rings, Wild Five, Big Buffalo and Aztec Respin.

“Partnering with dynamic aggregators like GrooveGaming is another step in our journey to global distribution,” said Skywind Group managing director Oren Cohen Shwartz. “With this partnership we are able to plug into an unrivalled ecosystem of operators and to rapidly realise low-hanging fruit. We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Yahale and his team.”

GrooveGaming chief operating officer Yahale Meltzer said: “Skywind are the kind of cutting-edge studio that fits snugly into our content platform and are the kind of company that will help define this decade in the igaming industry. We are delighted to have secured this high-tech casino software for our stable of operators bursting with such amazing titles.”

Pariplay / Betfred

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has launched a selection of its games with UK operator Betfred.

“Pariplay’s slots are a great addition to our portfolio and we’re looking forward to making them available to our Games customers,” said Betfred head of eGaming Andy Horne. “We have an evolving cooperation with Pariplay and are excited about the opportunities it is set to bring in the near future.”

Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey said: “The UK market remains a very important one for us and we are very pleased to have extended our reach there by teaming up with Betfred. The games we have selected to kick off our relationship are proven performers and I’m confident they and the others we have in our range will be appreciated by their customers.”

Stakelogic / Blitz.be

Stakelogic has entered the Belgian iGaming market after securing a deal to provide its portfolio of dice games to operator Blitz.be.

“Blitz is just what we look for in a casino partner - modern, innovative and committed to offering its players the absolute best experience from the moment they walk through its digital doors,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “This partnership allows Blitz to take this to the next level by adding some of the hottest games in the market to its lobby, providing players with more choice than ever before. We believe our games will be a big hit with Blitz players and look forward to seeing them land some incredible wins.”

BF Games / 11.lv

BF Games has expanded its presence in Latvia’s regulated iGaming market through a new integration with William Hill-owned 11.lv.

“This deal with 11.lv is a testament to the popularity of our content in Latvia and we are thrilled to partner with such a prominent operator to further enhance our presence in the country,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru.

11.lv CEO Janis Tregers commented: “We are happy to release BF Games’ content on our site as one of the first operators in the market. It remains our priority to offer the widest selection of content to our customers and this addition further strengthens our portfolio of games.”

Digitain / NetBet

Digitain has agreed a deal to launch its skill games portfolio with operator NetBet, with its backgammon title the first game to go live in Romania.

“At NetBet, we pride ourselves on the range and quality of the betting and gaming opportunities we offer our customers,” said Giurgiu Ciprian, NetBet’s Romania country manager. “Digitain’s skill games will be an excellent addition to our overall offering.”

Digitain poker and games product manager Hayk Sargsyan added: “I’m really delighted to welcome NetBet to our network of partners and I’m sure their customers will thoroughly enjoy the experience that our skill games portfolio provides.”

Lightning Box / Churchill Downs

Lightning Box has gone live on Churchill Downs’ TwinSpires online casino in Michigan with titles such as ChickenFox, Lightning Horseman and Lightning Leopard.

"Churchill Downs needs no introduction to sports fans, as it’s the home of the famous Kentucky Derby, and now it is great to see that its’ TwinSpires sportsbook and casino brand is also making big impressions," said Lightning Box CEO and co-founder Peter Causley.

"Lightning Box also has a long heritage in the States and our games are loved by lots of Americans. We’re very much looking forward to sharing them with even more people in Michigan."

Richard Sagman, vice president of iGaming for Churchill Downs, said: "Lightning Box produces good quality games that our customers will enjoy and we’re excited about the opportunities that this new cooperation presents.

"TwinSpires is backed by the Churchill Downs team that has more than 140 years of racing wagering history in the United States and is now leading the way with its new online sportsbook and casino product."

Spearhead Studios / Betsson

EveryMatrix-owned Spearhead Studios has agreed a new deal with Betsson to roll out its portfolio of games across brands including Betsafe and Casino Euro.

“Here at Betsson Group, we are always listening to our customers' needs and wants,” said Betsson Group commercial director for gaming Ciara Nic Liam. “Bringing new and fresh casino content to them is a big part of what we do, and I would like to welcome Spearhead Studios to our casino portfolio. Their games are a great addition to our existing collection.”

Spearhead Studios managing director Mathias Larsson commented: “Everyone in iGaming knows who Betsson Group is. They are not only a leading brand across Europe, but also a fun and vibrant company that puts customer service first.

“I am more than proud to see Spearhead Studios’ games live on their casino. It’s a statement of our commitment to make available high-quality and localised content across many markets.”

Spin Games / Rush Street Interactive

Spin Games has deployed its ROC Remote Gaming Server (RGS) to launch new content for Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers.com in Michigan, marking the supplier’s entry into its third US iGaming market.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Rush Street Interactive to provide our award-winning content and versatile ROC platform to the new Michigan iGaming market,” said Spin Games CEO and chairman Kent Young. “This launch represents another key milestone for Spin as it extends our reach into another North American gaming market and allows us to leverage the iGaming knowledge and expertise we have gained since becoming one of the country’s first licensed iGaming providers in 2015 in New Jersey.”

Incentive Games / BtoBet

Aspire Global’s BtoBet has expanded its platform with the addition of free-to-play games from Incentive Games, including popular titles such as Virtual-League: Penalties and Virtual-League: Racing.

“Incentive Games’ F2P and P2P games allow our partners to engage with a much broader audience than ever before by providing their players with a format of game that appeals to them and works on the devices they use,” said BtoBet chief marketing officer Sabrina Soldà. “Nowadays F2P and P2P games are a key tool for all operators as they seek cost-effective and entertaining ways of driving their acquisition, retention and engagement metrics.”

Incentive Games CEO John Gordon said: “We are delighted to have partnered with BtoBet, a leading sportsbook and gaming platform provider with a broad global footprint, especially in our core markets of Europe, Latin America, and Africa.

“Our games have proved to be very powerful when it comes to acquisition and retention and we believe they will be just as popular with BtoBet’s partners. We look forward to a long and successful relationship.”

Incentive Games / Intralot

Incentive Games has also entered the US market via Intralot’s sports betting platforms in Montana and Washington DC.

Under the three-year deal, Incentive’s Margin Selector, Dream Team and Bracket games will be available for NBA and NFL contests across the Sports Bet Montana and GambetDC platforms.

“Intralot is a power player in the global online and mobile gambling industry and is one of our most significant partners to date,” said Incentive Games’ Gordon. “As the US market continues to roll out and mature, operators will have to think outside the box to acquire and retain players at scale, and our Free-to-Play games have proved to be incredibly successful in this regard.”

Intralot Inc CEO Byron Boothe added: “We are pleased to partner with Incentive Games to provide players in Montana and Washington, DC added value through the addition of Free-To-Play games on our sports wagering platforms.”

R. Franco Digital / Sisal Group

R. Franco Digital has agreed a long-term deal to supply its games to operator Sisal Group in Spain, including titles such as Time Lab, Fortune Jungle and Book of Fruits.

“We are very proud that Sisal Group wanted to incorporate our games into its entertainment offer,” said R. Franco Digital sales director Mario Benito. “We have been developing games for many years, so we know the Spanish player very closely as well as their preferences and their evolution, which positions us as a reference point at a national level. We are sure that it will be a very satisfactory relationship for both parties.”

BetGames.TV / Videoslots

BetGames.TV has reached an agreement to roll out its live dealer games with Videoslots via an integration with iSoftBet’s GAP platform.

“It’s fitting that our hugely popular products should be live with a leading brand like Videoslots, it will give our quality, innovative content the perfect boost to its exposure as we look to expand into yet more territories,” said BetGames.TV chief operating officer Aiste Garneviciene.

Videoslots head of commercial William Ahlberg said: “BetGames.TV is another first-class brand that we are delighted to bring to our players. Their attention to detail and wide choice of modern gaming experiences is a definite boost to our offering. It’s an honour to welcome them onboard.”

Booongo / Emara Play

Booongo is set to further grow its presence in Latin America through an integration with Emara Play’s content aggregation platform.

“We continue to focus our commercial growth on important markets, and Latin America is clearly a major part of our strategy,” said Booongo commercial director Sebastian Damian. “We’re delighted to add another partner in the continent and look forward to enjoying a strong partnership moving forward.”

Emara Play head of sales Alberto Ruiz-Ocaña said: “We’re very pleased to add Booongo’s popular games offering to our aggregation platform. With top-performing content and innovative Hold and Win games, we couldn’t be happier to sign this deal.”

Red Rake Gaming / ESA Gaming

ESA Gaming has expanded its content aggregation platform through a new deal with Red Rake Gaming.

“We are pleased to welcome Red Rake as a partner and to offer their impressive games portfolio to our operator network,” said ESA Gaming business development manager Maria Luisa Malfasi. “Red Rake’s feature rich titles and gamification tools are some of the best on the market and attract a wide player demographic. We look forward to a successful partnership.”

Nick Barr, managing director for Red Rake Malta, said: “We are delighted to partner with ESA Gaming and foresee this being a very strong partnership. ESA Gaming and Red Rake Gaming have similar market growth strategies, from the Italian market where we forecast significant growth this year, to LatAm which continues to grow at an exponential rate.”

Spribe / Superbet

Games developer Spribe has entered the Romanian iGaming market for the first time with leading operator Superbet.

“As we continue to expand in regulated markets across Europe we are keen to enter exclusivity deals with the biggest operators and brands in each market, allowing them to offer their players never seen before content ahead of their rivals,” said Spribe managing partner David Natroshvili.

“These partnerships also prove the quality and calibre of our Turbo Games and we are thrilled to see Aviator land in the Superbet game lobby. It has already surpassed all performance expectations and the data suggests it will only become more popular as players become familiar with the game.”