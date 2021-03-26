This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Fast Track to provide real-time engagement platform to Avento brands

26th March 2021 7:34 am GMT
Malta-based CRM solutions provider Fast Track has agreed a deal to provide its real-time engagement solution to online casino operator Avento.

Avento will use Fast Track CRM to create more detailed segmentation and to automate a greater portion of its engagement activities across its iGaming brands, which include Frank Casino, Mr Bit, Slot V, Aplay Casino and Drift Casino.

“We are very excited to partner up with Fast Track,” said Avento head of marketing David Kostap. “The main goal we aim to achieve with this partnership is to boost player engagement in our target markets on all of our brands.

“We are confident that integrating Fast Track will provide us a real-time engagement tool that will help to retain our player in the most effective way.”

Fast Track CEO and co-founder Simon Lidzén commented: “We have felt the pain of managing multiple brands as well as creating localised versions of campaigns across different markets and this is part of the reason we built Fast Track CRM in the first place.

“We are confident that we will be able to take away some of the manual workload so that the Avento team can focus on what they do best: creative player engagements.”

