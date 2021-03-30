This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

Playtech powers Casinò Lugano online launch in Switzerland

30th March 2021 10:01 am GMT
Playtech
Red Tiger

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has expanded its presence in Switzerland’s regulated iGaming market with leading operator Casinò Lugano.

Casinò Lugano’s Swiss4Win.ch brand becomes the first platform in the combined Italian-Swiss region to go online with Playtech’s information management solution (IMS), casino and live casino content.

“The continued growth and development of Switzerland’s online casino market in the last few years makes it an exciting growth area for our casino and live casino offering,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad.

“Live casino is a key product vertical for Playtech, and we look forward to working with Casinò Lugano to deliver our data driven, omni-channel IMS platform which can help drive the growth of the country’s emerging online market.”

Casinò Lugano CEO and board member Gianmaria Frapolli commented: “We are excited to partner with Playtech and bring the success of Casinò Lugano into the online market.

“Playtech’s industry-leading software and expertise will help deliver a sustainable and innovative online casino experience to our customers as we enter the online market for the first time.” 

Playtech also powers the online operations of Casino Zurich-owner Swiss Casinos under a deal agreed in September 2019, recently adding the operator to its iPoker network.

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.86 per cent higher at 455.30 pence per share in London Tuesday following the announcement.

Related Tags
Casino Casinò Lugano iGaming Live Casino Playtech Playtech LIVE Swiss4Win.ch Switzerland
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Playtech unveils first US live casino studio in Michigan

Playtech signs Betsson Group to Live Casino

Playtech and SpringOwl invest in GameCo

Paysafe names post-merger board of directors

GI Games Integrations: BF Games, Eyecon, Habanero and more

Playtech extends long-term partnership with Flutter brands

Caledonia Investments sells Buzz Bingo stake

Playtech results hit by Retail and Asia revenue decline in 2020

Playtech rolls out casino to Kindred Group brands

GI Deals of the Month: February 2021

Gaming Innovation Group on top as gaming shares rebound in February

Playtech enters US sports betting market with Novomatic Americas

Inspired expands distribution capabilities with Playtech deal

Lord Mendelsohn to take over as 888 chairman this month

Playtech appoints 888’s Brian Mattingley as non-executive chairman

Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Skywind
Relax Gaming

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Scientific Games