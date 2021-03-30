Playtech powers Casinò Lugano online launch in Switzerland

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has expanded its presence in Switzerland’s regulated iGaming market with leading operator Casinò Lugano.

Casinò Lugano’s Swiss4Win.ch brand becomes the first platform in the combined Italian-Swiss region to go online with Playtech’s information management solution (IMS), casino and live casino content.

“The continued growth and development of Switzerland’s online casino market in the last few years makes it an exciting growth area for our casino and live casino offering,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad.

“Live casino is a key product vertical for Playtech, and we look forward to working with Casinò Lugano to deliver our data driven, omni-channel IMS platform which can help drive the growth of the country’s emerging online market.”

Casinò Lugano CEO and board member Gianmaria Frapolli commented: “We are excited to partner with Playtech and bring the success of Casinò Lugano into the online market.

“Playtech’s industry-leading software and expertise will help deliver a sustainable and innovative online casino experience to our customers as we enter the online market for the first time.”

Playtech also powers the online operations of Casino Zurich-owner Swiss Casinos under a deal agreed in September 2019, recently adding the operator to its iPoker network.

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.86 per cent higher at 455.30 pence per share in London Tuesday following the announcement.