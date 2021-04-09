GI Games Round-up: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Skywind and more

This week’s games round-up from Gaming Intelligence features new titles from the likes of Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Skywind Group, Spearhead Studios, Inspired Entertainment, Playson, BGaming and iSoftBet.

Pariplay’s Titan’s Riches

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has expanded its games portfolio with the launch of 5-reel, 3-row slot Titan’s Riches.

Set in a sacred place where Titans once ruled the world, players can rack up wins through the Descending Wild Respins, which are triggered every time a Wild appears on the reels.

“Titan’s Riches is a lavish, action-packed adventure that will appeal to treasure-seekers everywhere,” said Pariplay chief commercial officer Christine Lewis. “With its sumptuous presentation and rich rewards, players can enjoy a heavenly experience should they manage to land an alluring prize within the Titan’s Riches feature.”

Pragmatic Play’s Wild Booster

Pragmatic Play has launched its latest 3x5 slot Wild Booster, with fruits, gems, lucky 7s and Diamonds filling the reels.

The game features numerous modifiers in the base game, with Wild modifiers occurring, containing multipliers of up to 100x, while it’s also possible to land the Super Modifier, which can guarantee a Max win.

The Free Spins Round is triggered by three or more scatters landing, with players selecting a mode to enter. Players can then also climb the levels of the Bonus Round, up to the 4th level, where more Wild multipliers are available.

“Our slot portfolio continues to grow with innovative content, and we’re delighted to roll out the multiplier-filled Wild Booster,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “We are always looking to create engagement for players of all tastes and preferences and are eager to see how players respond to this game.”

Skywind Group’s Joker’s Luck Deluxe

Skywind Group has enhanced its popular Joker’s Luck slot game with a number of new features.

Joker’s Luck Deluxe increases the number of reels to three, featuring taller prize towers and adding groups of prize symbols, while still maintaining the single win line.

Each of the three reels can land singles, doubles and trebles of the golden symbols (bells, horseshoes and stars) to fill the three prize towers. The Wild Joker comes in singles, doubles and trebles as well, boosting the levels of all towers by 2, 4 and 8 levels.

Spearhead Studios’ Romans - Legions of Gold

EveryMatrix-owned Spearhead Studios has launched a new Ancient Rome-themed slot, Romans - Legions of Gold.

“Romans - Legion of Gold is the third title of the Spring, after the sequel to our blockbuster Lara Jones is Cleopatra II and Wild Gold,” said Spearhead Studios game development director Kevin Corti. “I am positive that players will enjoy the many features we have created for their entertainment.

“While we continue to produce high-quality slots, we are also working on other types of games, such as Poker and Bingo, which are set to be released this year. Overall, 2021 is packed with fantastic new games.”

Inspired Entertainment’s Fishing Cash Pots

Inspired Entertainment has released a new 5x3 reel, 10-line slot, Fishing Cash Pots.

“Fishing Cash Pots is a fun and upbeat slot game that casual slot players, with all budgets, can enjoy,” said Inspired vice president of interactive Claire Osborne. “It’s a great addition to our Cash Pots range of interactive slot games.

“The game’s crystal-clear blue waters and colourful symbols will transport players to an exciting world of deep-sea fishing. We’re pleased to be adding Fishing Cash Pots to our growing portfolio of diverse content that meets multiple player tastes, styles and preferences.”

Playson’s 3 Fruits Win: Double Hit

Playson has released its latest slot title, 3 Fruits Win: Double Hit, the second game to feature its new Double Hit mechanic that allows players to spin across two game fields simultaneously.

“Initially created for players based in Germany, our groundbreaking new ‘Double Hit’ concept is an exhilarating addition to our portfolio for gamers across the globe,” said Playson head of product Vsevolod Lapin. “We look forward to incorporating the mechanic in future game releases, and have no doubt that 3 Fruits Win: Double Hit will prove popular in a wide range of international markets.”

BGaming’s Mechanical Clover

BGaming has announced the release of its latest slot game Mechanical Clover.

“Thinking of the idea for a new slot, we were inspired by Mechanical Orange, the game that was released two years ago,” said BGaming art director Aleksey Ulanov. “It was the first game in the steampunk style in our lineup and it definitely deserved a follow-up.

“That’s how we made the new Mechanical Clover slot. The steampunk style is very interesting for its great details. Thinking over the elements of the game, we immediately came up with interesting mechanics for animations.”

iSoftBet’s Sea of Riches

iSoftBet has announced the network-wide release of its first Cluster Pays title, the pirate-themed Sea of Riches.

“We’ve introduced our first ever Cluster Pays game, adding a completely new engaging mechanic to our slot offering,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton. “Sea of Riches also combines several collect and win features to give players an immersive and exciting gaming experience. As we look to expand our portfolio further creating innovative titles is key, so we’re thrilled to launch this slot.

“Our offering continues to broaden its appeal to more players than ever and we’re enjoying a strong commercial year so far driven by our games’ excellent performance.”