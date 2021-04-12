This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Aspire Global to power upcoming launch of Luckster.com

12th April 2021 9:39 am GMT
Stockholm-listed gaming operator and supplier Aspire Global has entered into a deal to power the launch of newly established iGaming brand Luckster.com.

The agreement is the first to include the entire Aspire Global proprietary offering, including the supplier’s platform, sports and casino games.

Aspire Global will initially power the entry of Luckster.com into regulated markets in Europe and Latin America, with further global expansion set to follow.

“When we were searching for a platform for Luckster.com, we knew that we wanted to partner with a company that is widely respected in the industry and which could lead us into the many new regulated markets around the world,” said Luckster.com owner and managing director Mike Batenburg. “Aspire Global ticked all the boxes and offers us peace of mind as a public company that we can trust.”

Aspire Global vice president of sales Jov Spiero added: “This partnership is clear proof that Aspire Global has established itself as a powerhouse for iGaming operators. Our broad geographic footprint in four continents and outstanding offering make us the first choice among iGaming suppliers.

“We look forward to leveraging the power of our offering in order to build a strong partnership and maximise Luckster.com’s opportunities.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 1.65 per cent higher at SEK61.60 per share in Stockholm Monday.

