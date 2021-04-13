This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

RSI launches BetRivers.com casino in West Virginia

13th April 2021 8:25 am GMT
New York-listed Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has launched its BetRivers.com online casino in West Virginia.

The site has gone live through RSI’s partnership with Century Casinos-owned Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort, providing state residents with a selection of online slot and table games such as blackjack, roulette and baccarat.

Players in the Mountain State also gain access to RSI’s loyalty program, which enables BetRivers’ players to redeem online loyalty points for the chance to win even more prizes by playing bonus games such as online scratch cards, wheel spins and bonus bingo.

“We are very pleased to officially launch BetRivers.com in West Virginia and show players why we are the #1 online casino site in neighboring Pennsylvania,” said RSI president Richard Schwartz. “BetRivers.com has been successful in developing deep player loyalty due to the focus we place on the online casino player and creating unique and exciting game play experiences for our customers.”

RSI’s online casino platform (including PlaySugarHouse.com) is live in four US states - New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania and now West Virginia, with its sports betting platform available in eight states.

“RSI would like to thank the West Virginia Lottery Commission for their trust and partnership,” continued Schwartz. “We look forward to offering West Virginians safe, convenient and enjoyable online gaming for years to come from a brand they can trust.”

Shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NSQ:RSI) closed 3.71 per cent lower at $14.80 per share in New York Monday.

