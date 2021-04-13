Betsson partners Big Bola to offer iGaming in Mexico

Stockholm-listed betting and gaming operator Betsson has agreed a partnership with Mexico's Big Bola Casinos to power its online gaming offering.

Set for launch before the end of this year, the online casino will offer players in Mexico access to Betsson's casino games, live casino and a localised sportsbook.

“This is yet another expansion into the LatAm region which we see so much potential in,” said Jesper Svensson, CEO of Betsson Operations. “As we have done in Brazil, Colombia, and the province of Buenos Aires in Argentina, we are teaming up with a local partner that lives and breathes the local culture.

“We are really excited to start this collaboration with Big Bola as we believe they are well suited to help us understand the market better and ensure that our offering not only fits the Mexican culture but also earns the public’s trust. Our vision is to provide the best customer experience in the industry and I’m confident that we will manage to replicate this success in Mexico too.”

Big Bola director of operations Emilio Quiros said: “We are happy that Betsson Group has chosen to partner with us for their operations in Mexico. We believe that our market expertise and their knowledge and experience about online gaming will result in an outstanding product for Mexico.”

Big Bola Casinos operates 20 land-based casinos across Mexico and first launched online in the market in 2017 in partnership with platform provider AutoGameSYS.

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading 0.97 per cent higher at SEK83.40 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.