Fast Track integrates CRM solution with Gaming Innovation Group

Malta-based CRM solutions provider Fast Track has integrated its real-time engagement solution with Gaming Innovation Group’s (GiG) platform.

Following a new deal between the two suppliers, operators working with GiG can now choose Fast Track’s CRM platform to manage all their player engagement from one place.

Fast Track has already partnered with several brands using GiG’s platform, including Twin and Dunder, providing operators with tools to create automated, personalised real-time engagements and get a consolidated view of their CRM activity across all channels.

“Like Fast Track, GiG is a technology company at its core,” said Fast Track co-founder Christopher Hirst. “One of the major strengths of the GiG platform has always been its flexibility with data, which compliments Fast Track. We love collaborating with the GiG team in consistently delivering value to our mutual partners, and look forward to this formalised partnership.”

GiG business development director Martin Collins said: “Fast Track, as an organization, brings a great deal of industry knowledge to the table and drives operational excellence and value for their customers via their excellent platform.

“Partnering with a leading provider of tech solutions is an exciting opportunity for GiG and allows us to further deliver value to all of our customers. We wholeheartedly welcome Fast Track to our marketplace.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) were trading 1.96 per cent lower at NOK22.50 per share in Oslo earlier Tuesday.