This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BetConstruct
Aspire Global

Fast Track integrates CRM solution with Gaming Innovation Group

13th April 2021 8:15 am GMT
RE

Malta-based CRM solutions provider Fast Track has integrated its real-time engagement solution with Gaming Innovation Group’s (GiG) platform.

Following a new deal between the two suppliers, operators working with GiG can now choose Fast Track’s CRM platform to manage all their player engagement from one place.

Fast Track has already partnered with several brands using GiG’s platform, including Twin and Dunder, providing operators with tools to create automated, personalised real-time engagements and get a consolidated view of their CRM activity across all channels.

“Like Fast Track, GiG is a technology company at its core,” said Fast Track co-founder Christopher Hirst. “One of the major strengths of the GiG platform has always been its flexibility with data, which compliments Fast Track. We love collaborating with the GiG team in consistently delivering value to our mutual partners, and look forward to this formalised partnership.”

GiG business development director Martin Collins said: “Fast Track, as an organization, brings a great deal of industry knowledge to the table and drives operational excellence and value for their customers via their excellent platform.

“Partnering with a leading provider of tech solutions is an exciting opportunity for GiG and allows us to further deliver value to all of our customers. We wholeheartedly welcome Fast Track to our marketplace.”

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc (OSL:GIG) were trading 1.96 per cent lower at NOK22.50 per share in Oslo earlier Tuesday.

Related Tags
Casino CRM Fast Track Gaming Innovation Group iGaming
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Greentube, Quik Gaming and more

Fast Track to provide real-time engagement platform to Avento brands

Evolution agrees live casino deal with Canadian Bank Note

GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Oryx Gaming, Swintt and more

Fast Track to provide player engagement solution to Mimy

Missouri lawmakers consider iGaming and sports betting legislation

Playtech appoints 888’s Brian Mattingley as non-executive chairman

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Skywind, Leap Gaming and more

Fast Track to provide player engagement solution to Winbet

Illinois bill introduced to authorise internet gaming

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Leap Gaming, Salsa Technology, Nolimit City and more

Fast Track brings in Jenny Arnell as head of HR

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Gaming Realms and more

WynnBET signs deal with Elite Casino Resorts to enter Iowa

theScore weighs up additional US listing as Q1 revenue falls 8%

BTObet
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Digitain
Skywind

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global