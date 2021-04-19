Pariplay and Greentube agree new distribution deal

Pariplay has expanded its Fusion content aggregator platform through a new multi-jurisdictional distribution agreement with Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube.

The deal will see Greentube’s games portfolio, including Book of Ra deluxe and fan-favourites Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe and Sizzling Hot deluxe, made available to Pariplay’s operator network.

The agreement covers multiple regulated markets and will see the reach of Greentube’s content significantly extended via Pariplay’s Fusion platform, which is currently licensed in more than 16 regulated markets.

“Greentube’s content needs no introduction with some of the industry’s most popular games on offer that are loved by players all over the world,” said Pariplay chief commercial officer Christine Lewis. “Their slot catalogue has a wide appeal and makes a valuable addition to any operator’s casino lobby.”

Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer added: “Our content has gained a global following and we aim to offer as many players as possible our entertaining and engaging games.

“Pariplay is a leading aggregator, offering premium content to a vast number of industry operators, so joining forces with them made complete sense for us, and we are excited for what comes next.”