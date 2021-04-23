GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Big Time Gaming, Scientific Games and more

This week’s games round-up from Gaming Intelligence features a host of titles from leading suppliers Red Tiger, Big Time Gaming, Scientific Games, Pragmatic Play, Stakelogic and Inspired Entertainment, among others.

Red Tiger’s Pirates’ Plenty MegaWays

Red Tiger has extended its line-up of ocean-going adventure games with the launch of Pirates’ Plenty MegaWays.

The third game in the supplier’s successful series of voyages features the popular MegaWays mechanic under licence from Big Time Gaming and follows the release of Pirates’ Plenty - The Sunken Treasure, and Pirates’ Plenty - Battle for Gold.

“Pirates’ Plenty has been hugely popular with players over the last year and we’re sure the addition of MegaWays to this latest title will further build on the success of this game series,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter. “The combination of a proven mechanic with a popular game series is an irresistible one and we’re excited for Pirates’ Plenty MegaWays to be live.”

Big Time Gaming’s Wild Flower

The latest release from Big Time Game is the six-reel slot Wild Flower, which has initially gone live exclusively with Flutter-owned brands via Scientific Games.

Set to the driving rock anthem of the same name by British post-punk rockers The Cult, the game features the new Megascatter bonus system which creates an entire new level of big win potential.

“Fans of high-octane gameplay will love this fast-paced slot which has all the hallmarks of a cult classic,” said SG Digital partnership director Steve Mayes. “This is another great game from Big Time Gaming that features cutting-edge gameplay and the necessary responsible gambling tools that ensures player safety. It’s a real coup for us to have an exclusive of another BTG hit until July 21st on our OpenGaming platform and offer it to our players first via Flutter Group brands before release to the wider network.”

Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson said: “We’re thrilled at the response we’ve been getting from reviewers and operators about this game, but we are never really satisfied until the players tell us they love it. As a thought leader in innovative slots, we obsess about the player experience and how to constantly enhance player enjoyment.”

Scientific Games’ Perfect Potions Megaways

Scientific Games has unveiled its latest slot release Perfect Potions Megaways, featuring expanding reels and a unique twist on the popular mechanic.

Inspired by the mythological Merlin, the new slot breaks the mould of traditional Megaways games with the addition of magical potions that sit above the reels and move down through each cascading win.

“Megaways remains as popular as ever with players, but we’ve pushed the boundaries with our latest magical creation to ensure it stands out from the crowd and offers players a brand-new experience,” said SG Digital content specialist director Rob Procter.

“With the potions dropping through the reels and modifying both the base gameplay and Free Spins, Perfect Potions Megaways is a truly unique way of enjoying the industry’s highly sought-after mechanic. We’re particularly proud of developing such a complex game, which visually looks stunning.”

Pragmatic Play’s Hot Fiesta

Pragmatic Play has expanded its slot portfolio with the release of Mexican-themed slot Hot Fiesta.

“We continue to look to add innovative and seasonal content to our offering and we’re delighted to release this fun-filled Mexican adventure,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

“Our diverse portfolio contains products for players of all tastes, and we remain committed to expanding it at a remarkable rate to give players more immersive gaming experiences than ever before.”

Stakelogic’s Dracula

Stakelogic has launched its new vampire-themed slot Dracula.

“Dracula is a visually striking online and mobile slot that has been designed and developed to deliver an engaging and compelling player experience from the first spin to the last,” said Stakelogic chief commercial officer Olga Bajela.

“It is packed full of features including our innovate Super Stake mechanic which delivers truly frightening big win potential with every spin. Dracula is a great addition to our growing portfolio and I am sure it will prove to be incredibly popular among players.”

Inspired Entertainment’s Cops ‘n’ Robbers Megaways

Inspired Entertainment has launched Cops ‘n’ Robbers Megaways, a six-reel Megaways slot title developed by Inspired’s Bell-Fruit Games team.

“We’re thrilled to be setting the sirens off with the launch of Cops ‘n’ Robbers Megaways, a vibrant, action-packed slot offering players thousands of fun ways to bag the loot,” said Inspired chief product officer Steve Collett. “We’ve been true to the brand and kept the game’s key iconic imagery intact while lifting the gameplay and adding exciting new features, taking this version to another exhilarating level.”

OneTouch’s The Maiden & The Swordman

OneTouch has partnered Big Wave Gaming (BWG) to launch its latest slot, The Maiden & The Swordsman.

“The Maiden & The Swordman is a beautifully designed game and we’re delighted with the results of our partnership with BWG,” said OneTouch head of business development and operations Petra Maria Poola.

“Players will revel in going on an epic journey across a mysterious land, packed with adventure, with our two central characters and discover hidden features and bountiful prizes along the way with the potential to pick up massive wins.”

Blueprint Gaming’s Fishin’ Frenzy Prize Lines

Blueprint Gaming has released Fishin’ Frenzy Prize Lines, which features the developer’s new Prize Lines mechanic.

“We’re excited to unveil Prize Lines to the industry, which significantly diversifies our content offering and ensures we can reach a new audience,” said Blueprint Gaming director of key accounts and marketing UK Jo Purvis.

“Fishin’ Frenzy is a great game in its own right and the addition of this intriguing new mechanic allows us to take the popular brand in a new direction.”

iSoftBet’s The Ruby Megaways

iSoftBet has released its ninth Megaways title with the launch of The Ruby Megaways.

“The Ruby Megaways sees us take classic themes and add innovative modern twists in a thrilling, high-potential slot,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton. “We continue to look to add diverse content for players of all tastes, with this game marking our first classic-style Megaways release, so we’re delighted to roll this game out across our operator network.”

Playson’s Wolf Power: Hold and Win

Playson has released its latest 3x5 slot Wolf Power: Hold and Win, the second game to feature its newly released Hold and Win bonus game mechanic.

“Following the widespread popularity of our classic smash-hit, Buffalo Power: Hold and Win, we’ve ramped up the thrills with an exhilarating sequel, Wolf Power: Hold and Win,” said Playson head of product Vsevolod Lapin. “Our world-class product offering has continued to grow stronger in recent months, and launching such enthralling new titles allows us to maintain that success going forward.”

Push Gaming’s Dinopolis

Push Gaming has announced the network-wide release of its new Jurassic-themed slot title, Dinopolis.

“I am once again impressed by the efforts of our creative team, developing a world like Dinopolis is no mean feat,” said Push Gaming CEO James Marshall. “Everyone has had a point in their lives where they love dinosaurs and this game brings that nostalgia to life. It is yet another hugely entertaining addition to our content portfolio.”

BetGames.TV’s Andar Bahar

BetGames.TV has launched its new Andar Bahar live dealer card game.

“In creating Andar Bahar, we wanted to take the much-loved classic card game and give it our unique BetGames twist,” said BetGames.TV chief operating officer Aiste Garneviciene. “Following an initial launch with Betway and given the game’s immediate success and global appeal, we made the decision to add it to our portfolio worldwide.

“We’re dedicated to staying unique and offering betting experiences that make players feel right at home. Andar Behar’s mechanics, betting rates and ease-of-play have made it an instant favourite, and we can’t wait to take it live with our wider network.”