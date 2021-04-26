Gun Lake Casino and Parx Interactive approved for Michigan online launch

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has granted approval to Gun Lake Casino and its platform provider Parx Interactive to launch online in the state.

The authorisation allows the Gun Lake Band of Pottawatomi Indians of Michigan to launch online casino operations under the Gun Lake/Parx brand.

Gun Lake becomes the thirteenth operator to launch online in Michigan following the opening of the state’s online gaming and sports betting market earlier this year.

“We welcome the addition of Gun Lake Casino and partner Parx to Michigan's growing online gaming market of 13 operators and providers,” said outgoing MGCB executive director Richard Kalm. “Their participation will generate revenue to support education, economic development and the Gun Lake Band's tribal community.”

The Gun Lake Band expect to add online sports betting to their offering in future, subject to state authorization.