Gaming Intelligence
Michigan online sports betting and iGaming market to launch Friday

20th January 2021 10:09 am GMT
The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has authorised nine operators to launch online sports betting and iGaming in the state on Friday.

The state gambling regulator has approved the state’s first online offerings to go live on 22 January, with authorised operators including DraftKings, William Hill, Penn National Gaming's Barstool Sportsbook, Churchill Downs Inc's TwinSpires, Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Rush Street Interactive's BetRivers, BetMGM, FanDuel and Wynn.

“The Michigan Gaming Control Board and the state’s commercial and tribal casinos will begin a new era Jan. 22 with the launch of regulated online gaming and sports betting,” said MGCB executive director Richard Kalm. “Michigan residents love sports and, judging by inquiries we’ve received, eagerly anticipate using mobile devices to place bets through the commercial and tribal casinos.

“Online gaming and sports betting will provide the casinos with new ways to engage with customers while the state and local communities will benefit from taxes and payments on wagering revenue.”

Kalm said that the days between authorization and launch will give the operators and platform providers additional time for testing and adjustments before operations go live.

The MGCB expects to authorize additional operators and platform providers in the coming days and weeks as agency staff review other submissions to ensure they meet the state’s regulatory requirements.

“We want the public to have confidence when they place wagers, and our agency has required the providers to prove they meet Michigan’s standards, which are designed to protect the participants,” Kalm said.

Michigan's Authorised Operators

Tribe/CasinoOperatorGaming Type Offered
Bay Mills Indian CommunityDraftKingsOnline Casino/Sports Betting
Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa IndiansWilliam HillOnline Casino/Sports Betting
Greektown CasinoPenn Sports/Barstool SportsbookOnline Sports Betting
Hannahville Indian CommunityTwinSpiresOnline Casino/Sports Betting
Keweenaw Bay Indian CommunityGolden Nugget Online GamingOnline Casino/Sports Betting
Little River Band of Ottawa IndiansRush StreetOnline Casino/Sports Betting
MGM Grand DetroitBetMGM/Roar DigitalOnline Casino/Sports Betting
MotorCity CasinoFanDuelOnline Casino/Sports Betting
Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa IndiansWynnOnline Casino/Sports Betting
