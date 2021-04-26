Future Anthem targets global expansion with Microsoft partnership

Game data specialist Future Anthem is set to accelerate its global expansion through a new strategic partnership with Microsoft.

The AI-driven game data science specialist has become one of the first iGaming companies to earn ‘Co-Sell Ready’ status with the technology giant, which will fast track commercial opportunities on a global scale beyond its existing core market in the UK and Europe.

As a co-seller, Microsoft’s in-house sales team will be empowered to directly pitch Future Anthem’s Anthemetrics platform to the global community of Microsoft-managed customers. Future Anthem’s platform is built on Microsoft’s global cloud ecosystem Azure.

“To get this recognition from Microsoft is a proud achievement for Future Anthem that has required substantial input from across the business,” said Future Anthem chief marketing officer Mitchell Feldman. “The elasticity and security of Microsoft Azure, coupled with the lead-generation injection that being a co-seller brings, means that will have a transformational effect on our ambitious growth strategy.”

Future Anthem CEO and Founder Leigh Nissim added: “This is a significant and exciting development that demonstrates how quickly Future Anthem is maturing and creates huge opportunity for us to hyperscale on a global basis.

“Our approach to AI and data is pioneering within the iGaming industry and we are incredibly pleased to land a strategic partner in Microsoft that shares our clear and ambitious vision to grow responsibly and sustainably.”