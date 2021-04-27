Playtech launches new live casino environment for Sky Vegas

Gaming technology supplier Playtech has launched a new live casino environment for Flutter Entertainment’s Sky Vegas brand in the UK.

The new dedicated studio is hosted at the state-of-the-art Playtech Live studios in Riga and initially features Playtech’s Live Roulette and Live All Bets Blackjack tables, both of which are fully scalable and allow an unlimited number of players to play together simultaneously.

In addition, Sky Vegas Live Casino will be the first of its kind to include an exclusive dedicated Spin A Win offering from Playtech Live.

“We are extremely proud that Sky Betting & Gaming have chosen Playtech as their exclusive Live Casino partner. Playtech Live’s focus on an experience-led offering, both from a gameplay and presentation perspective, is central to what makes us stand out in the industry,” said Edo Haitin, CEO at Playtech Live.

“When you combine that with the Playtech Live studio production team, you are looking at the best studio experience in the business. The level of detail that has gone into the production of the new Sky Vegas studio is the highest level currently offered by the Live industry today - we are thrilled to be working with the fantastic Sky Vegas team to create the most engaging responsible gambling entertainment experience for their players.”

Sam Downey, gaming commercial director at Sky Betting and Gaming, added: “The launch of Sky Vegas’ Live Casino further strengthens the collaboration with our long-term technology partner, Playtech. We are thrilled to be extending our live casino offering across more of our brands with the innovative and entertainment-led products and services that Playtech offer.”

Shares in Playtech plc. (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.69 per cent higher at 466.00 pence per share in London Tuesday morning, while shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) were up 0.48 per cent at 15,585.00 pence per share.