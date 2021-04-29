This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Play launches Buffalo King Megaways

29th April 2021 11:14 am GMT
Pragmatic Play has announced the release of its latest Megaways slot, Buffalo King Megaways.

In a revamp of one of Pragmatic's classic slot titles, the 8x6 game features 200,704 different ways to win, with wolves, cougars, moose, buffalo and eagles filling the reels.

Utilising a cascading mechanic that kicks in after wins to remove winning symbols from the reels, the slot also offers a Free Game with Free Spins that can be triggered by landing four or more scatter symbols on the reels.

Depending on whether four, five or six Scatter symbols appear on the reels, the game awards a prize of 5x, 20x or 100x the total bet. Wilds also appear with multiplier values of up to 5x, with these values accumulating on individual tumbles.

“Buffalo King Megaways is another addition to our thrilling collection of classic hits that we’ve turbo-charged with the Megaways brand,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

“We’re always looking to bolster our product range with inventive titles and engaging themes, so we look forward to seeing how the new game is received by our audience.”

