GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Fantasma and more

This week’s platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, BGaming, iSoftBet, Ezugi, Betsoft Gaming, Authentic Gaming, Fantasma Games, Spinomenal, Synot Games and Playson.

Relax Gaming / MagicJackpot

Relax Gaming has expanded its presence in Romania’s regulated iGaming market through a deal with Superbet’s MagicJackpot brand, providing the operator with games including Templar Tumble, Iron Bank and Money Train 2.

The integration also includes Relax’s range of aggregated content, with popular titles from the likes of ReelPlay, Big Time Gaming and 4ThePlayer.

“The Romanian market has enjoyed rapid growth in recent years so it’s important for us to build on our involvement there,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. “This deal with the country’s leading operator is exactly the kind of partnership that will help us achieve our aims in the market.”

MagicJackpot chief product officer Andre Swedberg said: “To continue operating at the forefront in our domestic market requires the right content for our product offering, and Relax’s proposition delivers that.

“We’ve been impressed with the variety and quality of the gameplay experiences from Relax and we’re confident that this agreement will go a long way to further consolidate our online presence.”

Pragmatic Play / Jazz Gaming

Pragmatic Play has continued its Latin America expansion with the launch of multiple product verticals with platform provider Jazz Gaming, including its virtual sports, slots and live casino offerings.

“We continue to expand our Latin American presence, and this is another exciting deal to add to our catalogue,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias. “Jazz Gaming is an exciting brand, and we look forward to working together for a long time.”

Jazz Gaming casino manager Gabriel Rodriguez said: “Pragmatic Play’s multi-product offering allows it to stand out in the market and we’re very happy to take three full verticals from them.

“A huge amount of diverse content will now be accessible for our players and we’re very happy about it.”

BGaming / BetConstruct

BGaming has agreed a deal to integrate its content with BetConstruct’s casino aggregator platform, including popular hits such as Elvis Frog in Vegas, Fruit Million and Book of Cats.

“BetConstruct is an established online gaming platform in the industry having clients across the world,” said BGaming head of sales Claudio Stagno. “Many of the leading operators are integrated with BetConstruct. Our partnership will not only give visibility to BGaming on new markets but also allow it to provide our high-level products for reputable operators.”

BetConstruct head of marketing and PR Shuk Manukyan added: “BetConstruct gladly welcomes BGaming on our platform. We've been following the growth and success of slot developer BGaming and find the company very fitting with our platform identity and the needs of our operators.”

Ezugi / Sisal

Evolution-owned Ezugi has expanded its presence in Italy through a new integration with Sisal, including its live roulette offering.

“This is a significant strategic deal for Ezugi and one that underlines our commitment to the vibrant Italian market,” said Ezugi territory manager Rais Busom. “It’s an honour to partner with a major brand like Sisal, which has such scale and such a storied history. It demonstrates our strategy of seeking out blue-chip partnerships in exciting growth markets.”

Betsoft Gaming / 888casino

Betsoft Gaming has launched its slot portfolio for the first time with 888casino.com through an integration with Pariplay’s Fusion platform.

The integration includes releases such as Primal Hunt and Take The Bank, in addition to upcoming releases Take Olympus and Stacked.

“This is further confirmation that our content is in high demand from top tier operators such as 888casino,” said Betsoft Gaming’s newly appointed head of account management Anna Mackney. “Their commitment to delivering quality entertainment to a broad player demographic makes this a complementary and exciting partnership.”

888 vice president of B2C casino Talya Benyamini said: “Betsoft’s dynamic content portfolio will validate our commitment to deliver the market leading casino experience to players across the globe. We are extremely excited to see Betsoft titles online in 2021.”

Authentic Gaming / Videoslots

Authentic Gaming has launched its live casino portfolio with Videoslots, including its Authentic Roulette and Blaze Roulette games.

“Live dealer is an important vertical in its own right, which is why we recently took the decision to launch live casino games under a separate tab,” said Videoslots head of commercials William Ahlberg. “We strive to offer our players the best games in the market, so joining forces with Authentic Gaming was a priority for us as we continue to build out our live dealer offering. Their games are truly unique and offer the most authentic roulette experience to players.”

Authentic Gaming CEO Jonas Delin commented: “This is a big deal for us and proves that operators are realising that they must now offer more innovative live dealer games to their players.

“Our titles take live roulette to the next level in terms of innovation and quality, and also in the engaging and exciting experience they offer players.We are thrilled to have joined forces with Videoslots and to offer our games to their players in the UK, Sweden, Denmark and via the MGA licence.”

iSoftBet / William Hill

iSoftBet has launched its content for the first time with William Hill, including latest release Moriarty Megaways on a two-week exclusive basis.

“William Hill are one of the largest and most significant brands in the global gaming market and we’re thrilled to have them on board,” said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Federica Faggiano. “Moriarty Megaways is the perfect game to initiate the launch as it is one of our most sophisticated and innovative slots.

“The game offers players lucrative wins in a truly immersive environment, pushing the boundaries of what a slot is capable of and creating an unforgettable gaming experience.”

iSoftBet / OlyBet

In related news, iSoftBet has also agreed a deal to launch its content with OlyBet across multiple regulated markets including Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

“OlyBet is recognised as one of the biggest brands in Europe with leading market share in several emerging territories such as Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania,” said iSoftBet’s Faggiano. “We are constantly striving to grow our regulated market presence, therefore extending our reach in these key strategic jurisdictions will give even more players the opportunity to enjoy our compelling content.”

Fantasma Games / QTech Games

QTech Games has expanded its Asian-facing platform with new content from Fantasma Games, including titles such as Elemento, Heroes Hunt Megaways and Maze Escape Megaways.

“We’re delighted to have teamed up with our long-standing friends at Fantasma Games, whose visually stunning and varied games always deliver,” said QTech Games chief commercial officer Ulf Norder. “Our modus operandi is to continue adding premium content to QTech’s premier platform, coupled to our market-leading tech which accelerates growth. As a result, this timely collaboration provides another compelling case in point.”

Fantasma Games founder and commercial director Fredrik Johansson added: “We’ve been reinvigorating the slots space with deeper gaming experiences for a while. Teaming up with QTech represents a great chance to widen our product distribution across emerging territories and deliver our fantastic content to a range of top-tier partners.

“Entering into this agreement is in line with our core strategy to maximize our reach. We can’t wait to see how our games will be received by new audiences.”

Spinomenal / Esports Technologies

Spinomenal has entered into an agreement to provide its content to Esports Technologies’ esports betting platform Gogawi.com.

“Spinomenal rhymes with phenomenal for a reason,” said Esports Technologies Aaron Speech. “The company has grown to be one of the leading content providers in the wagering industry. We are thrilled to be partnering with Spinomenal and believe its slot, dice, and roulette casino games bring a more traditional gaming experience to our esports-focused platform, giving our players more variety and enhancing their experiences.”

Spinomenal chief commercial officer Nir Ronen said: “We are excited to partner with Esports Technologies to enhance their customers' experience on the innovative Gogawi platform. Together, we are elevating the customer experience and visibility to the variety of wagering options available today.”

Synot Games / DOXXbet

Synot Games has expanded its presence in its home market via a new distribution deal with Slovakia-based operator DOXXbet, including titles such as Respin Joker, Book of Secrets and Fruit Awards.

“Establishing new opportunities with our games across the home market is one of the many important steps towards our goal,” said Synot Games CEO Ivan Kodaj. “We are so happy to see that our games are still very popular among the player base in Slovakia and that our position on the home market is constantly growing, nowadays mainly thank to the new partnership with DOXXbet.”

DOXXbet director Michal Dvořák added: “We are excited to add Synot Games to our portfolio. We take this step as an important milestone in our expansion in Slovak market. Players have been patiently waiting for these games and now we are happy and pleased to offer them new great Synot games too.”

Playson / Virtualsoft

Playson has continued its expansion into Latin America with an integration with platform provider Virtualsoft, including titles such as Hand of Gold, Solar Temple and Wolf Power: Hold and Win.

“We are delighted to maintain our impressive LatAm growth by completing this agreement with Virtualsoft, a key player within one of the industry’s most exciting regions,” said Playson sales director Blanka Homor. “We look forward to working alongside our new partner and have no doubt that this deal will help it to continue the success it has enjoyed to date.”

Virtualsoft head of new business Jose Luis Osorio said: “Playson’s product suite has reached a consistently high standard over the years, and recent enhancements make its offering even more exciting.

“For that reason, we are thrilled to be teaming up with the supplier and feel confident that our relationship will be extremely fruitful for both parties.”