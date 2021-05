New York-listed Penn National Gaming has established a new in-house content development team focused on creating exclusive online casino games for its customers.

Penn Game Studios (PGS) will operate under the Penn Interactive division and is being created by the proposed acquisition of Massachusetts-based casual games developer HitPoint Studios and its spun-off real-money gaming supplier LuckyPoint.

“We are incredibly excited to be launching Penn Game Studios, which is another important step in our company’s evolution into the [...]