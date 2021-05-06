PointsBet launches inaugural iGaming platform in Michigan

Sydney-listed sports betting operator PointsBet has gone live with its first iGaming offering in the United States with its launch in Michigan.

PointsBet has operated in the regulated Michigan gaming market since January when its launched its sports betting platform there, with its iGaming offering now live following approval from the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB).

“Over the past 18 months we have assembled a highly experienced iGaming team which has built our in-house proprietary iGaming platform and administrative tools and I am thrilled today to announce the inaugural launch in Michigan,” said PointsBet CEO and managing director Sam Swanell.

“The launch of iGaming not only complements our existing sports wagering products, but also removes the disadvantage we have had with customer acquisition, retention and cross sell compared to those operators with iGaming.”

PointsBet plans to launch iGaming in New Jersey next month, and has also secured deals to enter Pennsylvania and West Virginia’s regulated iGaming markets.

Shares in Pointsbet Holdings Ltd (ASX:PBH) closed 3.28 per cent lower at AUD$13.57 per share in Sydney Thursday.