This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming

Pragmatic Play titles set for Slingo treatment under new partnership

10th May 2021 10:07 am GMT
Slingo
NetEnt

London-listed Gaming Realms has expanded its licensing portfolio through a new partnership with Pragmatic Play.

The deal announced Monday will enable Gaming Realms to create new Slingo-branded games based on Pragmatic Play IP, including Slingo versions of popular Pragmatic titles Sweet Bonanza and Wolf Gold.

“This licensing partnership with Pragmatic Play opens up a range of cross-sell benefits to both parties,” said Gaming Realms executive chairman Michael Buckley.

“The collaboration between two organisations with a key focus on content innovation in the digital space is truly exciting. Pragmatic Play creates engaging and immersive gaming content that fits perfectly with Slingo, we’re hoping this announcement should excite both operators and players.”

Yossi Barzely, chief business development officer at Pragmatic Play, added: “Creating memorable gaming experiences is a priority for us and Gaming Realms has an excellent reputation through its Slingo portfolio.

“We have an extremely positive feeling about the potential for Pragmatic Play-themed Slingo games and are eager to see this partnership realise its potential.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc. (LSE:GMR) were trading 0.45 per cent higher at 44.70 pence per share in London Monday morning.

Related Tags
Brand Licensing Gaming Realms iGaming Pragmatic Play Slingo Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, iSoftBet, OneTouch and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Lucksome, High 5 Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Fantasma and more

Pragmatic Play launches Buffalo King Megaways

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Big Time Gaming, Scientific Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Spearhead Studios, Fantasma Games and more

Fast Track to provide player engagement solution to DoubleUp

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, BF Games, Fantasma Games

Pragmatic Play expands Latin America footprint with Doncashino deal

Pragmatic Play adds live casino to GGPoker supply deal

Pragmatic Solutions enters Germany with Kling Automaten

Pragmatic Play signs White Hat Gaming slots and live casino deal

GI Games Round-up: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Skywind and more

GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Greentube, Quik Gaming and more

DoubleUp Group partners Pragmatic Solutions for iGaming launch

Sportradar
Greentube
Digitain
BTObet
NetEnt
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming