Pragmatic Play titles set for Slingo treatment under new partnership

London-listed Gaming Realms has expanded its licensing portfolio through a new partnership with Pragmatic Play.

The deal announced Monday will enable Gaming Realms to create new Slingo-branded games based on Pragmatic Play IP, including Slingo versions of popular Pragmatic titles Sweet Bonanza and Wolf Gold.

“This licensing partnership with Pragmatic Play opens up a range of cross-sell benefits to both parties,” said Gaming Realms executive chairman Michael Buckley.

“The collaboration between two organisations with a key focus on content innovation in the digital space is truly exciting. Pragmatic Play creates engaging and immersive gaming content that fits perfectly with Slingo, we’re hoping this announcement should excite both operators and players.”

Yossi Barzely, chief business development officer at Pragmatic Play, added: “Creating memorable gaming experiences is a priority for us and Gaming Realms has an excellent reputation through its Slingo portfolio.

“We have an extremely positive feeling about the potential for Pragmatic Play-themed Slingo games and are eager to see this partnership realise its potential.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc. (LSE:GMR) were trading 0.45 per cent higher at 44.70 pence per share in London Monday morning.