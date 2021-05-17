Pragmatic Play and 32Red agree long-term partnership

iGaming content provider Pragmatic Play has agreed a deal to provide casino games to Kindred Group's 32Red brand in the United Kingdom.

32Red customers gain access to Pragmatic Play's portfolio of proprietary and third-party slots, including titles such as The Hand of Midas, Book of Kingdoms and Book of Tut.

“32Red is a key player in the UK market, so we are delighted to announce our partnership with the brand,” said Bhotesh Maheshwari, VP of commercial strategy and operations at Pragmatic Play

“Our portfolio offers operator partners a wide selection of cutting-edge games designed for players of all tastes, and we look forward to seeing where this relationship takes us.”

Adam Newnham, commercial operations manager at 32Red, added: “We are extremely excited to launch Pragmatic Play’s immersive content as we continue to expand our offering of games at 32Red. We expect Pragmatic Play’s content to go down a treat with our audience and look forward to a successful collaboration moving forward.”