This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming

Pragmatic Play and 32Red agree long-term partnership

17th May 2021 10:12 am GMT
Pragmatic Play
NetEnt

iGaming content provider Pragmatic Play has agreed a deal to provide casino games to Kindred Group's 32Red brand in the United Kingdom.

32Red customers gain access to Pragmatic Play's portfolio of proprietary and third-party slots, including titles such as The Hand of Midas, Book of Kingdoms and Book of Tut.

“32Red is a key player in the UK market, so we are delighted to announce our partnership with the brand,” said Bhotesh Maheshwari, VP of commercial strategy and operations at Pragmatic Play

“Our portfolio offers operator partners a wide selection of cutting-edge games designed for players of all tastes, and we look forward to seeing where this relationship takes us.”

Adam Newnham, commercial operations manager at 32Red, added: “We are extremely excited to launch Pragmatic Play’s immersive content as we continue to expand our offering of games at 32Red. We expect Pragmatic Play’s content to go down a treat with our audience and look forward to a successful collaboration moving forward.”

Related Tags
32Red Kindred Group Pragmatic Play Slots United Kingdom
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Evolution inspires the next generation of games studios

GI Games Round-up: 888, Leander Studios, DWG and more

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Playzido, Spin Games and more

Pragmatic Solutions adds Optimove CRM to PAM platform

Pragmatic Play and Kaizen Gaming expand partnership

Pragmatic Play titles set for Slingo treatment under new partnership

GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, iSoftBet, OneTouch and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Lucksome, High 5 Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Fantasma and more

Pragmatic Play launches Buffalo King Megaways

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Big Time Gaming, Scientific Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Spearhead Studios, Fantasma Games and more

Fast Track to provide player engagement solution to DoubleUp

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, BF Games, Fantasma Games

Pragmatic Play expands Latin America footprint with Doncashino deal

Sportradar
Greentube
Digitain
BTObet
Wazdan
G2E
NetEnt
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming