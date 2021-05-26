This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Novomatic restructures global operations division

26th May 2021 6:37 am GMT
Evolution

Novomatic has implemented a new structure to strengthen its Global Operations division, which will be headed up by newly appointed vice president of global operations Thomas Komnacky.

After successfully restructuring its Global Sales and Product & Logistics division in the past year, Novomatic is continuing its program of transformation by bringing together all departments and divisions involved in running the company's 1,900 gaming facilities across the world.

The new Global Operations business segment will come under the leadership of Komnacky, who has been responsible for the company's market analysis, strategy development and business development since 2014. He will report into executive board member Ryszard Presch.

"The primary focus of this new structure is to create a combined, cross-divisional unit that will support and manage the international operating subsidiaries as well as coordinate between them and the headquarters," said Presch. "Thomas Komnacky is an experienced Novomatic manager who has been tasked with leading this central division not only because he is very familiar with the group, but because he already worked closely with the country organizations in the past."

Commenting on his new role, Komnacky said: “My goal is to make a significant contribution to improving the company’s overall performance by creating even stronger networks between the subsidiaries as well as by providing targeted guidance and support from the headquarters."

