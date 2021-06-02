This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Greentube expands presence in Paraguay with Slots Del Sol

2nd June 2021 9:48 am GMT
Novomatic-owned iGaming supplier Greentube has expanded its presence in Paraguay through the roll out of its games with locally licensed operator Slots Del Sol.

Top-performing Greentube titles including Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe, Sizzling Hot deluxe and games from the popular Diamond Link series have gone live with Slots Del Sol via platform provider Tecnalis. 

The launch follows Greentube’s debut in the Paraguayan market last year with Il Palazzo.

“The Latin American region offers exciting opportunities and our content has performed strongly and is resonating well with local players,” said Greentube sales and key account manager for Paraguay Lisa Sandner. “This deal with Slots Del Sol sees us go from strength to strength in Paraguay following our market entry last year and also highlights the popularity of our portfolio in the wider territory.

“We are excited about the strategic opportunities in Paraguay and LatAm and look forward to working with Slots Del Sol to provide premium entertainment to local players.”

Slots Del Sol general manager Camilo Saravia said: “Since we launched our online offering we have been working to introduce our customers to the best slots in the market and by partnering with Greentube, players will soon have access to top-performing content that needs no introduction.

“Classic titles such as Book of Ra and Lucky Lady’s Charm will be important additions to our online casino as we look to establish ourselves as a market leader in Paraguay.”

