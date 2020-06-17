Greentube debuts slot portfolio in Paraguay with Il Palazzo deal

Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube has launched its portfolio of slots in Paraguay through a deal with local casino operator Il Palazzo.

The integration with the operator’s online casino site ilpalazzo.com.py marks Greentube’s debut in Paraguay and includes a selection of popular titles such as Sizzling Hot deluxe, Book of Ra deluxe and Mega Joker.

Greentube will also provide its African Simba and Almighty Jackpots - Realm of Poseidon games, together with a variety of video bingo games tailored for South American players.

“Il Palazzo’s local knowledge and strong brand makes them an ideal partner to help us build our presence in Paraguay,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer. “We are excited to bring our games portfolio to online players after our land-based content has proven so successful.

“This partnership is an important step in our South American growth strategy and we see huge opportunity in the Paraguayan market, which is at the doorstep of Argentina and Brazil, the region’s two biggest economies and potential future markets for Greentube.”

Il Palazzo managing partner Raymundo Aquino commented: “Greentube’s games portfolio includes premium games with a land-based heritage and is loved by players around the globe, and we are thrilled to be the first operator in Paraguay to offer their content to our customers.

“Together with Greentube, we expect to significantly grow our online business and further establish our position as a leading operator in the market.”

The Paraguayan launch is Greentube’s second entry into Latin America following a successful launch in Colombia with several top-tier operator partners.