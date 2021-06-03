High 5 Games live with WynnBET and TwinSpires in Michigan

New York-based slot developer High 5 Games has expanded its presence in Michigan’s regulated iGaming market through the launch of its content with two leading operators.

Through an integration with GAN’s GameSTACK platform, High 5’s online slots have gone live this week with WynnBET and Churchill Downs’ TwinSpires brand.

High 5 currently has 20 games certified for launch in Michigan, and expects to see between four to eight additional titles released every month.

Upcoming releases include High Limit Slots, a popular land-based game which has been repurposed for online play. This follows the recent launch of Dangerous Beauty and Green Machine Deluxe, two of High 5’s most popular land-based games which have been available at Michigan’s casinos for over 20 years.

“Michigan is an important market for us, and we’re fueled by the incredible response we’ve seen so far,” said High 5 Games director of client partner Lauren Gazneli. “Online players across the state have been requesting the games they already love from the land-based world, so we’re inking more partnerships to help put our brand of entertainment in front of more eyes.”