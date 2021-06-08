This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Golden Nugget expands Paysafe Partnership into Michigan

8th June 2021 8:41 am GMT
Playtech

New York-listed payment provider Paysafe has expanded its partnership with Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) into Michigan's regulated iGaming market.

The Michigan launch adds to Paysafe's US partnership with GNOG, which began in New Jersey in November 2013 and is expected to include West Virginia and Pennsylvania before the end of this year.

The Paysafe platform will seamlessly connect GNOG’s Michigan iGaming brand to Global Payments Gaming Solutions’ warranty ACH service, allowing players to electronically fund their wagers and get real-time access to their winnings through their registered bank account.

“We’re delighted to grow our partnership with Golden Nugget into Michigan and we’re pleased that they recognize our value in supporting customer acquisition, retention and overall revenue growth in the states where they are now operating," said Paysafe vice president of business development Gregory Kirstein. "We look forward to continuing our dedicated support in Michigan in collaboration with Global Payments.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming president Thomas Winter commented: “Like every US iGaming operator, getting payments right has always been an important focus for us. Our partnership with Paysafe in New Jersey has helped us streamline and improve payments for us and our customers, and so when we chose to enter the bigger market of Michigan, extending the partnership was an easy choice that made sound business sense.”

Shares in Paysafe Ltd (NYS:PSFE) closed 0.33 per cent higher at $12.30 per share in New York Monday, while shares in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc (NSQ:GNOG) gained 4.62 per cent to close at $13.58 per share.

