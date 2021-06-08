Pariplay adds Helio Gaming to Fusion platform

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has expanded its Fusion content aggregation platform with the addition of Helio Gaming’s lottery-based games.

Helio Gaming offers a portfolio of lottery games which gives players the chance to win large jackpots in hourly, daily and weekly draws.

“Helio Gaming’s innovative lottery products will help operators attract new players to one of the most traditional gaming verticals and with several hourly, daily and events-based draws, customers have plenty opportunity to win big,” said Pariplay chief commercial officer Christine Lewis.

“Our mission is to have a diverse and broad content offering available on our Fusion platform and by adding Helio Gaming’s portfolio, our operator partners’ selection has just been significantly enhanced.”

Helio Gaming CEO Keith Galea added: “We pride ourselves in offering interesting alternative content and our games have been proven to attract different demographics, boost retention and to galvanise dormant players.

“Featuring on Pariplay’s platform will guarantee our portfolio reaches top tier operators across numerous key markets and we are excited to further push the lottery vertical together.”