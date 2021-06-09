Evolution launches first live casino game with NetEnt IP

Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Evolution has launched Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt, its first live casino game that brings together live and slot-style gameplay.

Inspired by the famous character from NetEnt’s popular Gonzo’s Quest slot series, Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt is the latest addition to Evolution’s live game shows portfolio and the first to include an option to play in Virtual Reality mode.

It is also the first Evolution game to use NetEnt intellectual property (IP) following its acquisition of the business at the end of last year.

“This is our first product that combines the best of NetEnt with Evolution,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter. “I’ve been excited to work with the amazing NetEnt intellectual property since the acquisition was announced and we are starting by taking the most famous character in slots and bringing him to live casino.

“This is also the first live game ever where players have such a high degree of control over their game strategy and the potential outcome. Unlike other games where the result is the result and there is nothing you can do about it, in Gonzo’s Treasure Hunt players take control as they go hunting for their prizes.

“This is a whole new direction for our game shows as we want to widen the definition of what a game show is - giving the player this level of control will attract a new audience to Evolution. We are continuing to evolve what the gambling experience can be, and this is an incredibly exciting landmark launch.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 0.59 per cent higher at SEK1,580.00 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.