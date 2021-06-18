This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Microgaming celebrates Mega Moolah’s 100th jackpot winner

18th June 2021 9:37 am GMT
Evolution

Microgaming’s Mega Moolah jackpot has been triggered for a fifth time this year, paying out €6.6m to an Estonian player on Entain-owned iGaming site Optibet.com.

The win marks the 100th time that the progressive jackpot has been hit and comes just weeks after a record-breaking €19.4m was won on Absolootly Mad: Mega Moolah by a Belgian player at Napoleon Sports & Casino.

Microgaming's progressive jackpot network has now paid out over €1.4bn to date, with over €103m awarded across all jackpots, tiers and games so far in 2021.

“I’m delighted to see another big jackpot win so soon after Mega Moolah dropped for €19.4 million in April,” said Microgaming CEO John Coleman. “My congratulations go to Optibet and their player on this brilliant win. This is something of a milestone for Microgaming, being the 100th euro millionaire made on our progressive jackpot network.”

Optibet chief product officer Chris Davis added: “We were thrilled to hear the news that one of our players had struck the Mega jackpot on the legendary Mega Moolah. Not only was it the first Mega jackpot to be hit at Optibet.com, but it’s also a tremendous multi-million-euro prize.”

