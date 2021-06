Genting’s Resorts World Las Vegas aims to be the most technologically advanced casino in Las Vegas when it opens its doors next week.

The first ground-up resort development on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade will feature 1,400 slot machines, 117 table games, a dedicated poker room and 30 poker tables, as well as high-limit areas and a sportsbook.

The casino will offer cashless wagering at both slots and gaming tables through Konami Gaming’s [...]