GI Games Round-up: Evoplay, BF Games, Playson and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Evoplay, BF Games, Pragmatic Play and Playson.

Evoplay’s Gold of Sirens

Evoplay is taking players on an underwater voyage in its latest slot release Gold of Sirens.

"Worthy of the myth that inspired its creation, our latest launch Gold of Sirens showcases our innovative approach to game design and ability to push the boundaries of what gaming experiences can look like," said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Wild Jack Remastered by BF Games

BF Games has launched a new Wild West-themed slot Wild Jack Remastered, launched exclusively with operator 1xBet.

"The simple yet engaging gameplay of this title takes players on an unforgettable journey with ample opportunity to bank big wins," said BF Games CEO Piotr Szpoton.

Pragmatic Play's Dragon Hot Hold and Spin

Pragmatic Play has released a new Asian-themed slot, Dragon Hot Hold and Spin.

"Dragon Hot Hold and Spin is an innovative slot that puts a fresh spin on the Asian-themed symbols used in titles common for the genre," said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Pragmatic Play’s Lucky Lightning

Pragmatic Play has also this week released a new Ancient Greece-themed slot, Lucky Lightning.

"Our latest release is inspired by the rich mythology that surrounds the divine occupants of Mount Olympus, and this is reflected in the title's vast offering of features," said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

BF Games / Versailles Casino

BF Games has taken a selection of its portfolio live with leading Belgian operator Versailles Casino, initially comprising 11 dice slot games such as Royal Crown, Stunning 27 and Stunning Hot.

"Our dice games have gained a big following since we launched in Belgium and this deal with Versailles Casino is testament to the popularity of our content in the country," said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru.

Playson / Admiralbet.rs

Playson has agreed to supply Serbian operator Admiralbet.rs with its portfolio of games, including titles such as Book of Gold: Double Chance, Legend of Cleopatra and Solar Queen.

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with Admiralbet.rs, in a move marking the start of a partnership that will strongly benefit both parties," said Playson sales director Blanka Homor.

Other notable game releases this week include:

Stakelogic’s Giant’s Fortune Megaways

Lucksome’s Joker Maxima

GAMING1’s Emaki and The Sevens

WM’s Romantic Holidays

Yggdrasil’s Krazy Klimber

Push Gaming’s Mount Magmas Jackpots

Belatra’s Night Racing

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

OneTouch / White Hat Gaming

Microgaming / DoubleUp Group’s Doggo Casino

Red Rake Gaming / 1Win

GoldenRace / NetBet

Swintt / Ellmount Group