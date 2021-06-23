This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Ev
Ev
BetConstruct
Pronet Gaming
Evolution

Spearhead Studios to develop golf-themed John Daly slot

23rd June 2021 9:45 am GMT
Evolution

Every Matrix-owned Spearhead Studios has agreed a deal to develop new golf-themed casino games featuring American professional golfer John Daly.

The studio will release its first John Daly-branded slot title later this year, with the supplier's new series of games aiming to create a bridge between sportsbook and casino.

Daly won two major golf championships in his career, the 1991 PGA Championship the 1995 Open Championship, and was known primarily for his driving distance off the tee. 

“I am a passionate golfer myself and have followed John Daly since his PGA Championship win in 1991. He is an incredible golf player and a major character on the PGA Tour,” said Spearhead Studios managing director Mathias Larsson.

“This will be one of the first branded online casino games with a sports star and the first game with a golf player. It will be a very exciting journey and I’m confident the end result will be amazing.”

Daly added that “sports and iGaming share a passion for creative entertainment which I deeply appreciate, so this is a great opportunity for me to endorse both. I’m excited to see how Spearhead Studios turns this game series into reality, and, as a passionate slot player, I can’t wait to take it for a spin.”

Related Tags
Casino EveryMatrix Golf iGaming John Daly Slots Spearhead Studios Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

EveryMatrix acquires stake in Lady Luck Games

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Pragmatic Play and more

GI Games Integrations: Spearhead Studios, Fantasma Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Skywind and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Pariplay, Oryx Gaming and more

GI Games Integration: Scientific Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Stakelogic, Spearhead, Push Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, IGT, Nolimit City and more

GI Games Round-up: Pariplay, NetEnt, Greentube and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Skywind, Leap Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Skywind, Stakelogic, BF Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, 1X2 Network, Zitro and more

GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, Yggdrasil, Inspired and more

GI Games Integrations: 1X2 Network, BetGames.TV, GAMING1 and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Habanero, Pragmatic Play and more

Sportradar
Digitain
G2E
BTObet
Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Jumio
BigTimeGaming
Evolution