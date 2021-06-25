This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Ev
Ev
BetConstruct
Pronet Gaming
Evolution

Ezugi combines live dealers with trained Cirque du Soleil entertainers

25th June 2021 9:08 am GMT
Evolution

Evolution-owned Ezugi has launched its latest live casino innovation featuring live dealers who are also highly trained Cirque du Soleil entertainers.

The Gaming Bar Studio Perú concept puts a Latin American twist on the standard live dealer entertainment set-up, with Spanish-speaking live dealers performing for the audience when they take a break from dealing cards.

Ezugi's new innovation is available across its Unlimited Blackjack, Baccarat and Roulette live tables, with a live stream broadcast in high definition.

“Gaming Bar Studio Perú is a unique concept that takes the entertainment factor of playing live dealer to the next level with show-stopping performances and entertainment,” said Ezugi LatAm business development manager Erick Mendez. “Each performer is an experienced live dealer as well as a Cirque du Soleil performer; an incredible skill set that allows us to offer such a unique live dealer experience.

“Gaming Bar Studio Perú will clearly appeal to operators and players in Latin America, but we also believe it will prove to be popular in other Spanish speaking markets. We are really proud of this concept as it shows how we continue to push the boundaries while also establishing ourselves as the number one Spanish-speaking live dealer provider in LatAm and beyond.”

Related Tags
Casino Evolution Ezugi iGaming Latin America Live Dealer
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: iSoftBet, Slotmill, Greentube and more

Ezugi expands live lottery offering in South Africa with World Sports Betting

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Fantasma and more

Evolution CEO on creating the best company in the world

GI Games Integrations: BGaming, Print Studios, Hacksaw Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pragmatic Play and more

Evolution begins NetEnt integration and reorganisation

Ezugi rolls out live casino games to Caesars in New Jersey

GI Games Round-up: 4ThePlayer.com, Caleta Gaming, iSoftBet and more

Ezugi launches first live dealer games in Colombia

FanDuel expands US live casino offering with Evolution

Evolution expands into South Africa with Peermont live casino deal

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Stakelogic, Microgaming and more

Evolution Gaming agrees reseller deal for African expansion

GI Games Integrations: Ezugi, Nolimit City, Gamzix and more

Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
Digitain
G2E
BTObet
Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution