Ezugi combines live dealers with trained Cirque du Soleil entertainers

Evolution-owned Ezugi has launched its latest live casino innovation featuring live dealers who are also highly trained Cirque du Soleil entertainers.

The Gaming Bar Studio Perú concept puts a Latin American twist on the standard live dealer entertainment set-up, with Spanish-speaking live dealers performing for the audience when they take a break from dealing cards.

Ezugi's new innovation is available across its Unlimited Blackjack, Baccarat and Roulette live tables, with a live stream broadcast in high definition.

“Gaming Bar Studio Perú is a unique concept that takes the entertainment factor of playing live dealer to the next level with show-stopping performances and entertainment,” said Ezugi LatAm business development manager Erick Mendez. “Each performer is an experienced live dealer as well as a Cirque du Soleil performer; an incredible skill set that allows us to offer such a unique live dealer experience.

“Gaming Bar Studio Perú will clearly appeal to operators and players in Latin America, but we also believe it will prove to be popular in other Spanish speaking markets. We are really proud of this concept as it shows how we continue to push the boundaries while also establishing ourselves as the number one Spanish-speaking live dealer provider in LatAm and beyond.”