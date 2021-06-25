GI Games Round-up: iSoftBet, Slotmill, Greentube and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Red Tiger, iSoftBet, Slotmill, Greentube, Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming, Playtech and Playson.

Red Tiger’s Joe Exotic

Evolution-owned Red Tiger has gone live with its new Joe Exotic slot, based on the popular character from the Tiger King documentary TV series.

The launch is the first in a series of slots featuring the infamous zoo operator and his big cat cohorts… read more

iSoftBet's Piggy Bank Megaways

iSoftBet has teamed up with Betsson on an exclusive new slot game, Piggy Bank Megaways.

The launch marks iSoftBet’s debut custom game for the European market, which has been created with a host of original action-packed features tailored to Betsson’s European players... read more

iSoftBet’s Golden Buffalo Double Up

iSoftBet has also released a new slot set in the open plains of the American west with the launch of Golden Buffalo Double Up.

“Golden Buffalo Double Up takes a very popular theme and adds several compelling features,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton… read more

Slotmill’s Three Samurai

Slotmill has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of a new Asian-themed title, Three Samurai.

“Three Samurai takes the player into the world of Sakura blossom, sharp swords and fire breathing dragons,” said Slotmill product owner Jamie Boyle… read more

Pragmatic Play’s 5 Lions Megaways

Pragmatic Play has released its latest slot to feature the Megaways mechanic with the launch of 5 Lions Megaways.

“5 Lions Megaways marks our latest sequel to include the Megaways brand and we’re very happy to release this hit,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely… read more

Greentube’s Diamond Link: Mighty Emperor

Greentube has launched the fourth title in its Diamond Link series of games with the release of Asian-themed slot Diamond Link: Mighty Emperor.

“This beautifully designed game transports players to a mystical, ancient realm and offers the chance to win major prizes,” said Greentube head of games product Boro Brumen… read more

Relax Gaming’s Spirit of the Beast

Relax Gaming has released a new Native America-themed slot game, Spirit of the Beast.

“Spirit of the Beast immerses players in a calm environment that is contrasted by the thrills and action taking place across the reels,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon… read more

Playson / King Deportes

Playson has expanded its presence in Latin America with a new deal to integrate its portfolio of games with Venezuela-based operator King Deportes.

“Our presence in Latin America has only grown stronger over the course of 2021, thanks in large part to key strategic alliances such as this agreement with King Deportes,” said Playson sales director Blanka Homor… read more

Playtech’s Space Hunter: Shoot for Cash

Playtech’s Origins studio has launched Space Hunter: Shoot for Cash, the first title from the supplier’s new Shoot for Cash series of games.

“Space Hunter and the wider Shoot for Cash format is unlike anything we’ve produced before,” said Amir Levy of Origins… read more

Other notable game releases this week include:

4ThePlayer’s 12 Trojan Mysteries

Lightning Box’s Silver Pride

Endorphina's Joker Stoker

Spearhead Studios’ Sweet Gems

Stakelogic’s Black Gold 2 Megaways

Inspired’s Hot Bonus Joker

Design Works Gaming’s Diamonds, Sapphires & Rubies 4Play

Booongo’s Scarab Boost

Blueprint Gaming’s Fishin’ Frenzy: The Big Catch

Yggdrasil’s Suncatcher GigaBlox

Play’n GO’s Pack & Cash

Red Rake Gaming’s Max Dangerous and the Lost Relics

Ezugi’s Gaming Bar Studio Perú

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

SoftSwiss / Gamzix

EveryMatrix / Hölle Games

GrooveGaming / Orbital Gaming

Gaming Corps / Supersport