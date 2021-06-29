Gaming Realms goes live in second US state with Michigan launch

London-listed games developer Gaming Realms has debuted its Slingo Originals content in Michigan with leading operator BetMGM.

After receiving its provisional supplier licence earlier this year, Gaming Realms has gone live in Michigan via a direct integration with BetMGM, initialling including three Slingo games, with more games scheduled to follow.

The supplier has also signed agreements in Michigan with a number of other operators in the market, with its full portfolio of Slingo Originals games set to go live over the coming weeks.

“We are delighted to be launching our Slingo games in Michigan, our second US state, as we continue to increase our presence in the US and capitalise on the expanding US iGaming market,” said Gaming Realms executive chairman Michael Buckley. “BetMGM is a leading operator which has been successfully distributing our Slingo portfolio to the New Jersey iGaming market for some time.

“With further agreements signed with some of the largest operators in the US, our full suite of Slingo games will be released to the Michigan iGaming market soon, and we look forward to providing further updates in due course.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) gained 3.69 per cent to 33.70 pence per share in London Tuesday following the announcement.