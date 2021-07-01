Pragmatic Play launches live casino with Betsson

Gaming content provider Pragmatic Play has rolled out its live casino portfolio with operator Betsson.

The rollout follows the expansion of Pragmatic Play's existing agreement to provide online slots to the operator, with Betsson customers now gaining access to live dealer titles such as Blackjack Azure, Roulette Azure and Mega Wheel.

“Betsson is a huge operator brand and we’re delighted to take our comprehensive range of live casino games live with them across European regulated markets,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Malta operations Lena Yasir.

“The strength of our Live dealer products has seen them be sought after all over the globe and we’re incredibly proud of the hard work that has been put into the portfolio by our team, which is being recognised by leading operators globally.”

Betsson Group head of live casino, Jamie Busby, commented: “Pragmatic Play has a strong reputation for delivering stellar igaming experiences and its Live Dealer selection offers amazing games for our players.

“With a broad range of titles for players of all demographics, we’re very happy to add this content to our offering and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”