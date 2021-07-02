This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet, Evoplay and more

2nd July 2021 10:16 am GMT
Evolution

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Pragmatic Play, Playson, Relax Gaming, iSoftBet and Evoplay.

Pragmatic Play’s Empty the Bank

Pragmatic Play has launched a new crime-inspired slot game, Empty the Bank.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our latest slot title - Empty the Bank - the crime-inspired thriller that draws motivation from the dramatised bank raids of the Swinging Sixties,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely… read more

Playson / 7bet

Playson has agreed a deal to launch its slots portfolio with newly established Lithuanian operator 7bet.

"It’s fantastic to be involved with 7bet and its new online casino from day one," said Playson sales director Blanka Homor… read more

Relax Gaming / Spadegaming

Relax Gaming has signed up Spadegaming as the latest addition to its Powered By Relax distribution platform.

“Spadegaming’s focus on technology and high-quality content represents the ideal partner for us and our operators,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon… read more

iSoftBet / Doradobet 

iSoftBet has expanded its presence in Latin America through a new deal with operator Doradobet. 

“Latin America is a rapidly growing market at the start of its regulatory journey that has enormous potential, and we’re delighted to grow in the area with Doradobet,” said iSoftBet head of business development Lars Kollind… read more

Evoplay’s Bloody Brilliant

Evoplay has released a new gangster-themed slot, Bloody Brilliant.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our latest slot title, Bloody Brilliant, the gangster-inspired adventure that invites players to discover the lives of London’s most notorious twins,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk… read more

Pragmatic Play / Betsson

Pragmatic Play went live with its live casino solution with operator Betsson.

“Betsson is a huge operator brand and we’re delighted to take our comprehensive range of live casino games live with them across European regulated markets,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Malta operations Lena Yasir… read more

Other notable game releases this week include:

Ezugi’s One Day Teen Patti Classic

Realistic Games’ 8th Wonder

Yggdrasil and 4ThePlayer’s 12 Trojan Mysteries

Habanero’s Marvelous Furlongs

FunFair Technologies’ Bounty on The High Seas

Fantasma Games’ Hades – River of Souls

Kalamba Games’ Age of Huracan

FunFair Games’ The Wheel of Steal

Belatra Games’ Shogun's Fortune

Yggdrasil and ReelPlay’s Gargoyle Infinity Reels

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

Ezugi / White Hat Gaming

1X2 Network / The Mill Adventure

Lady Luck Games / Videoslots

Finnplay / Superlotto Games

Booongo / Sellatuparley

Red Rake Gaming / Circus Casino

Fantasma Games / Golden Matrix

