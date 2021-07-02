GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet, Evoplay and more2nd July 2021 10:16 am GMT
This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Pragmatic Play, Playson, Relax Gaming, iSoftBet and Evoplay.
Pragmatic Play’s Empty the Bank
Pragmatic Play has launched a new crime-inspired slot game, Empty the Bank.
“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our latest slot title - Empty the Bank - the crime-inspired thriller that draws motivation from the dramatised bank raids of the Swinging Sixties,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely… read more
Playson / 7bet
Playson has agreed a deal to launch its slots portfolio with newly established Lithuanian operator 7bet.
"It’s fantastic to be involved with 7bet and its new online casino from day one," said Playson sales director Blanka Homor… read more
Relax Gaming / Spadegaming
Relax Gaming has signed up Spadegaming as the latest addition to its Powered By Relax distribution platform.
“Spadegaming’s focus on technology and high-quality content represents the ideal partner for us and our operators,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon… read more
iSoftBet / Doradobet
iSoftBet has expanded its presence in Latin America through a new deal with operator Doradobet.
“Latin America is a rapidly growing market at the start of its regulatory journey that has enormous potential, and we’re delighted to grow in the area with Doradobet,” said iSoftBet head of business development Lars Kollind… read more
Evoplay’s Bloody Brilliant
Evoplay has released a new gangster-themed slot, Bloody Brilliant.
“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our latest slot title, Bloody Brilliant, the gangster-inspired adventure that invites players to discover the lives of London’s most notorious twins,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk… read more
Pragmatic Play / Betsson
Pragmatic Play went live with its live casino solution with operator Betsson.
“Betsson is a huge operator brand and we’re delighted to take our comprehensive range of live casino games live with them across European regulated markets,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Malta operations Lena Yasir… read more
Other notable game releases this week include:
Ezugi’s One Day Teen Patti Classic
Realistic Games’ 8th Wonder
Yggdrasil and 4ThePlayer’s 12 Trojan Mysteries
Habanero’s Marvelous Furlongs
FunFair Technologies’ Bounty on The High Seas
Fantasma Games’ Hades – River of Souls
Kalamba Games’ Age of Huracan
FunFair Games’ The Wheel of Steal
Belatra Games’ Shogun's Fortune
Yggdrasil and ReelPlay’s Gargoyle Infinity Reels
Other notable platform integrations this week include:
Ezugi / White Hat Gaming
1X2 Network / The Mill Adventure
Lady Luck Games / Videoslots
Finnplay / Superlotto Games
Booongo / Sellatuparley
Red Rake Gaming / Circus Casino
Fantasma Games / Golden Matrix