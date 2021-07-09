GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evoplay, Endorphina and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evoplay, Endorphina and more9th July 2021 9:29 am GMT
This week’s games and platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Playtech, Pariplay, Relax Gaming, Greentube, Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet, Evoplay and Endorphina.
Playtech / SkillOnNet
Playtech has agreed a deal to roll out its casino and live casino games to operators via SkillOnNet’s platform.
"This partnership with SkillOnNet is significant for Playtech as it allows us to deliver our online casino and live casino games to key regulated markets and via some of the most popular online gambling brands in the industry," said Playtech casino director James Frendo
Pariplay / Thunderkick
Aspire Global’s Pariplay has added slots from Thunderkick to its Fusion platform.
"Independent and proud, we believe Thunderkick's innovative and beautifully presented content will greatly help operators in the Nordics and beyond attract and retain players," said Pariplay chief commercial officer Christine Lewis
Relax Gaming’s Chip Spin
Relax Gaming has expanded its gamse portfolio with the launch of poker-themed slot Chip Spin.
"I think it's fair to say that we've dealt operators a winning hand with this game," said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon
Relax Gaming / RoyalCasino
Relax Gaming has also this week penned a new supply deal with leading Danish iGaming operator RoyalCasino.dk.
"As our recent activity in the Nordics has shown, this is a key region for us and this deal with RoyalCasino.dk maintains that momentum," said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola
Greentube / OnlineCasino Deutschland
Greentube has launched its slot portfolio in Germany’s newly regulated iGaming market with operator OnlineCasino Deutschland.
"We are beyond excited to have finally launched our games portfolio in the newly-regulated and highly-anticipated German market," said Greentube key account manager Germany Julia Schagerl
Greentube / Loto-Quebec
Greentube has also this week bolstered its presence in Canada after taking its content live with Loto-Quebec.
"This is an exciting time for Greentube in Canada as we celebrate our second Canadian province launch in as many months," said Greentube UK commercial director David Bolas
Pragmatic Play / BetPlay
Pragmatic Play has expanded its existing agreement with Colombian operator BetPlay to include the launch of its live casino products.
"BetPlay is one of the leading operators in Colombia, and having our live casino games available with them will be a huge boost for both companies," said Pragmatic Play vice president of LatAm operations Victor Arias
Pragmatic Play’s Blackjack
Pragmatic Play has also significantly added to its Azure live casino portfolio with the launch of ten new Blackjack tables.
"The popularity of our range of Azure titles has seen it swiftly establish itself as a key revenue channel in our Live Casino offering," said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely
iSoftBet’s Hot Spin Megaways
iSoftBet has launched the latest title from its Hot Spin series of games with its newest release, Hot Spin Megaways.
"Hot Spin Megaways takes one of our most popular game themes and adds the thrilling Megaways mechanic," said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton
iSoftBet / Skywind Group
iSoftBet has also agreed a deal to integrate Skywind Group’s portfolio of casino games onto its Game Aggregation Platform (GAP).
"We're always looking to add more quality products to our industry-leading GAP content and partner studio portfolio, so we're delighted to announce our partnership with Skywind, one of the most significant content developers of the last 10 years," said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Federica Faggiano
Evoplay / TOPsport
Evoplay has launched its slot portfolio in Lithuania for the first time through an integration with leading operator TOPsport.
"We are delighted to link up with TOPsport in a region where we've continued to grow stronger in recent weeks through a string of successful agreements," said Evoplay chief commercial officer Vladimir Malakchi
Endorphina’s Fruletta
Endorphina has released its latest slot game Fruletta, where players can listen to the murmurs of the ocean and dive into the clearest blue seas
Other notable game releases this week include:
Blueprint Gaming’s Luck O’ The Irish Fortune Spins 2
Booongo’s Wukong: Hold and Win
Stakelogic’s Hero Clash
BetConstruct's Fishing, Dice & Crystal Crush
Nolimit City’s xWays Hoarder xSplit
WorldMatch’s DIWINITY
Tom Horn Gaming’s Beastie Bux
Yggdrasil’s Robin - Nottingham Raiders
Realer Dealer Studios’ Real Roulette with Dave & Real Roulette with George
Other notable platform integrations this week include:
Skywind Group / Gaming1
Ezugi / Twin
Lady Luck Games / EveryMatrix
Retro Gaming / SoftSwiss
Blueprint Gaming / Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp
Tom Horn Gaming / Max Entertainment
Habanero / VirtualSoft
BetGames.TV / Soft2Bet
InBet Games / Salsa Technology
Betixon / Novibet
ESA Gaming / Gaming Corps