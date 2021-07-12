Playtech launches The Money Drop Live in partnership with Banijay

Playtech has expanded its gameshow series of live dealer titles with the launch of The Money Drop Live in partnership with Banijay Brands.

Based on the iconic Banijay-owned brand, The Money Drop Live brings all the appeal of the popular TV series, which was shown in the UK as The Million Pound Drop and later The £100k Drop and hosted by Davina McCall.

The main game sees a live dealer spin a wheel of chance featuring various multipliers up to a maximum of 5000x. Any multiplier other than 8x triggers the Drop Zones game, which follows the wider brand’s original format, with players choosing how to split their money in the hope of a big win.

One of the four Drop Zones is always safe, guaranteeing winnings for a player. If the wheel lands on 8x, the Quick Drop game is triggered, where players must place everything in one Zone for an exciting ‘all or nothing’ gamble.

Additionally, the Card Clash bonus game gives players the chance to earn multiplier-boosted wins, based on a simple ‘higher or lower?’ format.

“The Money Drop Live has everything - an exciting, engaging format, a brand with international appeal, and the kind of experience-led gameplay that typifies Playtech Live Casino,” said Playtech Live head of innovation Kevin Kilminster.

“We’ve seen a major increase in the popularity of game show style formats and presentation in recent years, and our collaboration with Banijay Brands - a global leader in this field - creates a fantastic opportunity to bring the excitement of some of the world’s best-loved brands to live gaming.”

The launch of The Money Drop Live follows last year's release of Deal or No Deal - The Big Draw.

“We are delighted to further our partnership with Playtech to deliver more great gaming from Banijay’s extensive catalogue of acclaimed formats,” said Banijay Brands commercial director of gaming & gambling Lex Scott. “The Money Drop is a globally recognised brand and by combining the iconic gameplay with Playtech’s innovative live series, we are delivering players a world-class live gaming experience.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) closed 0.39 per cent lower at 411.80 pence per share in London Friday.