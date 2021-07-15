EveryMatrix wins Winmasters and bet-at-home.com platform deals

iGaming software provider EveryMatrix has won new contracts to power Winmasters' sports betting and online casino offering and to revamp bet-at-home.com's online casino.

The multi-year deal with Winmasters, which operates under licences in Romania, Greece, Cyprus and Malta, will see the operator migrate all of its operations to EveryMatrix’s turnkey platform later this year, having previously been powered by SBTech (now part of DraftKings).

“We decided to work with EveryMatrix after scoping several leading providers and we are happy that in a few weeks our first environment will be live in Greece,” said Winmasters CEO Thomas Tzokas. "Winmasters is a fast-growing gaming company and the support of a leading technology provider is pivotal for our success."

EveryMatrix CEO Ebbe Groes commented: “The Winmasters team has challenged us to deliver a best-of-class product and we have risen to that challenge. We look forward to many years of collaboration on product development, aiming to have the very best sportsbook product available.”

The contract with bet-at-home.com will see the operator leverage EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine platform to boost activity in its online casino vertical across several markets, including Germany and the United Kingdom.

“At bet-at-home we are driven by a customer-centric mindset," said bet-at-home.com head of business development Richard Greslehner. "With the ambition to build products that delight our customers we are consistently striving for operational excellence. With EveryMatrix as a new partner we are confident to achieve our goals and further strengthen our market position.”

EveryMatrix chief commercial officer Stian Hornsletten added: “Our Casino team is delighted to start this new partnership with bet-at-home. As a top European brand, bet-at-home’s standards are above market, and we’re privileged to have been selected to help drive their casino product forward.”