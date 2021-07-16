This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
OpenBet
Evolution

Penn National Gaming set to open third casino and sportsbook in Pennsylvania

16th July 2021 9:23 am GMT
Penn National Gaming
Evolution

New York-listed racing and gaming operator Penn National Gaming will unveil its third land-based casino in Pennsylvania with the opening of Hollywood Casino York next month.

Hollywood Casino York is set to open its doors to the public on Thursday 12 August, featuring a Barstool Sportsbook and capacity for up to 750 slot machines and 40 table games.

Located in York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township, Hollywood Casino York will be Penn National Gaming's third venue in the state, alongside Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Grantville and The Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Washington.

A fourth facility, Hollywood Casino Morgantown, is expected to open later this year.

“The countdown to our grand opening begins today,” said Hollywood Casino York vice president and general manager Ruben Warren. “We’re very excited to soon welcome patrons to this beautiful new property, where they’ll be able to experience premier gaming, dining and entertainment."

Shares in Penn National Gaming Inc (NSQ:PENN) closed 0.85 per cent higher at $68.83 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
Casino Hollywood Casino Penn National Gaming Pennsylvania Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

West Virginia sportsbook and iGaming wagers soar to $1.7bn

DraftKings dominates Indiana online sports betting market in June

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

DraftKings back on top but Illinois sportsbook handle dips in May

Penn National Gaming enters Maryland and readies Barstool sportsbook launch

Pennsylvania iGaming market surpasses $100m in May

New entrants boost Indiana online sportsbook market in May

Illinois sportsbook stakes reach $537.2m in April

Penn National Gaming adds Vimla Black-Gupta to board of directors

West Virginia’s sports betting and iGaming wagers hit $163.7m in May

Penn National Gaming cleared to acquire Hollywood Casino Perryville

Pennsylvania gambling market reaches $404.1m in April

Penn National Gaming to launch Barstool Sportsbook online In Indiana

Indiana sports betting stakes reach $236.4m in April

Bragg Gaming CEO on the company’s acceleration into the US

Future Anthem
Genius Sport
NeoGames
G2E
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
Gamomat
High 5 Games
Pronet Gaming
Evolution