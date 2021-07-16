Penn National Gaming set to open third casino and sportsbook in Pennsylvania

New York-listed racing and gaming operator Penn National Gaming will unveil its third land-based casino in Pennsylvania with the opening of Hollywood Casino York next month.

Hollywood Casino York is set to open its doors to the public on Thursday 12 August, featuring a Barstool Sportsbook and capacity for up to 750 slot machines and 40 table games.

Located in York Galleria Mall in Springettsbury Township, Hollywood Casino York will be Penn National Gaming's third venue in the state, alongside Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Grantville and The Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Washington.

A fourth facility, Hollywood Casino Morgantown, is expected to open later this year.

“The countdown to our grand opening begins today,” said Hollywood Casino York vice president and general manager Ruben Warren. “We’re very excited to soon welcome patrons to this beautiful new property, where they’ll be able to experience premier gaming, dining and entertainment."

Shares in Penn National Gaming Inc (NSQ:PENN) closed 0.85 per cent higher at $68.83 per share in New York Thursday.