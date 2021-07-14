This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Betsson enters Belarus with Europebet

14th July 2021 10:37 am GMT
Evolution

Stockholm-listed gaming operator Betsson has launched its Europebet brand in Belarus.

The site will offer Belarussian players access to online sports betting and casino games, including online poker, with live casino games set to be added in the coming weeks.

In connection with the launch, Betsson has opened an office in Minsk to manage local operations and to provide customer support services.

“Building on the success of Europebet in Georgia, the expansion into nearby Belarus is a natural step in our business growth strategy. We started looking into this market back in 2019 and have been preparing for this expansion ever since,” said Betsson group chief executive Pontus Lindwall.

“As an operator, we will be introducing a high-quality and entertaining product, an excellent customer experience, innovative technology, as well as providing multiple job opportunities through our new office in Minsk.” 

Belarus adopted legislation to legalise and regulated iGaming in 2018.

Shares in Betsson AB (STO:BETS-B) were trading marginally lower at SEK72.80 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.

