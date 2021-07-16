GI Games Round-up: Playtech, NetEnt, Evoplay and more

This week’s latest games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Playtech, Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet, NetEnt, Evoplay, Playson and Relax Gaming.

Playtech’s Tundra Wolf

Playtech’s Rarestone studio has released Tundra Wolf, the latest game from its Fire Blaze power suite of titles.

“With two different ways to play, Tundra Wolf is an exciting Arctic adventure everyone can enjoy,” said Rarestone head of game development James Stewart… read more

Pragmatic Play’s Lucky, Grace & Charm

Pragmatic Play has launched its new Viking-inspired venture Lucky, Grace & Charm.

“We’re back with another Norse-inspired adventure, only this time, it is three female warriors at the helm of the ship,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely… read more

iSoftBet’s Jacks or Better

iSoftBet has released its latest table game, Jacks or Better.

“We are always look to diversify our games portfolio and Jacks or Better brings a fun-filled video poker title to our players,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton… read more

NetEnt’s Starburst XXXtreme

NetEnt has launched Starburst XXXtreme, the sequel to one of its most popular slot games to date.

“Starburst XXXtreme is a fun-focused addition to any gaming portfolio, with an easy-to-understand mechanic - and it brings a great legacy,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter… read more

Evoplay’s Fruit Super Nova 40

Evoplay has unveiled Fruit Super Nova 40, the latest revamped retro title to be launched from its popular Fruit Super Nova Collection of slots.

“Having turned back the clock with the rollout of an initial classic collection earlier in the year, we’ve decided to reface some of the titles by implementing thrilling new mechanics,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk… read more

Playson / Sellatuparley

Playson has penned a content agreement with Venezuela’s leading sports betting and casino operator Sellatuparley.

“We are delighted to be teaming up with Sellatuparley, the leading operator in a territory where we have gone from strength to strength in recent weeks and months,” said Playson sales director Blanka Homor… read more

Pragmatic Play / Luckia

Pragmatic Play has taken its slots content live with Luckia, boosting its profile in Spain.

“Luckia’s established premier position in the Spanish industry makes this agreement particularly noteworthy,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of commercial strategy and operations Bhotesh Maheshwari… read more

Pragmatic Play / Coolbet

Pragmatic Play has also this week integrated its slots and live casino offering with GAN-owned iGaming operator Coolbet.

“As a leading provider of live casino and slot products to the igaming industry, it is our responsibility to partner with brands that embody our values,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Malta operations Lena Yasir… read more

Relax Gaming / Storm Gaming

Relax Gaming has agreed a Silver Bullet partnership deal to integrate Storm Gaming’s suite of titles.

“Storm Gaming’s focus on technology and high-quality content represents the ideal partner for us and our operators.,” said Relax chief product officer Simon Hammon… read more

Other notable game releases this week include:

Stakelogic’s Joker Wild Blaster

Inspired Entertainment’s Big Spin Bonus

Wazdan’s Midnight in Tokyo

Yggdrasil’s Tiki Infinity Reels Megaways

Booongo’s Pearl Diver

True Lab’s Book of Truth

Kalamba Games’ Cosmic Charms

Push Gaming’s Booty Bay

Green Jade Games’ Prizefighter K.O

Yggdrasil’s Crystal Falls MultiMax

EvenBet Gaming’s Call Break

Salsa Technology’s Melcochita

Belatra Games’ 500 Juicy Fruits

Lightning Box’s Enchanted Waysfecta

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

Red Rake Gaming / Playtech

EveryMatrix / TVBET

Gamingtec / Playtech

QTech Games / GameArt

SYNOT Games / Videoslots Yggdrasil / Casino777.ch