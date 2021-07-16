GI Games Round-up: Playtech, NetEnt, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, NetEnt, Evoplay and more16th July 2021 10:09 am GMT
This week’s latest games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Playtech, Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet, NetEnt, Evoplay, Playson and Relax Gaming.
Playtech’s Tundra Wolf
Playtech’s Rarestone studio has released Tundra Wolf, the latest game from its Fire Blaze power suite of titles.
“With two different ways to play, Tundra Wolf is an exciting Arctic adventure everyone can enjoy,” said Rarestone head of game development James Stewart… read more
Pragmatic Play’s Lucky, Grace & Charm
Pragmatic Play has launched its new Viking-inspired venture Lucky, Grace & Charm.
“We’re back with another Norse-inspired adventure, only this time, it is three female warriors at the helm of the ship,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely… read more
iSoftBet’s Jacks or Better
iSoftBet has released its latest table game, Jacks or Better.
“We are always look to diversify our games portfolio and Jacks or Better brings a fun-filled video poker title to our players,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton… read more
NetEnt’s Starburst XXXtreme
NetEnt has launched Starburst XXXtreme, the sequel to one of its most popular slot games to date.
“Starburst XXXtreme is a fun-focused addition to any gaming portfolio, with an easy-to-understand mechanic - and it brings a great legacy,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter… read more
Evoplay’s Fruit Super Nova 40
Evoplay has unveiled Fruit Super Nova 40, the latest revamped retro title to be launched from its popular Fruit Super Nova Collection of slots.
“Having turned back the clock with the rollout of an initial classic collection earlier in the year, we’ve decided to reface some of the titles by implementing thrilling new mechanics,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk… read more
Playson / Sellatuparley
Playson has penned a content agreement with Venezuela’s leading sports betting and casino operator Sellatuparley.
“We are delighted to be teaming up with Sellatuparley, the leading operator in a territory where we have gone from strength to strength in recent weeks and months,” said Playson sales director Blanka Homor… read more
Pragmatic Play / Luckia
Pragmatic Play has taken its slots content live with Luckia, boosting its profile in Spain.
“Luckia’s established premier position in the Spanish industry makes this agreement particularly noteworthy,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of commercial strategy and operations Bhotesh Maheshwari… read more
Pragmatic Play / Coolbet
Pragmatic Play has also this week integrated its slots and live casino offering with GAN-owned iGaming operator Coolbet.
“As a leading provider of live casino and slot products to the igaming industry, it is our responsibility to partner with brands that embody our values,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Malta operations Lena Yasir… read more
Relax Gaming / Storm Gaming
Relax Gaming has agreed a Silver Bullet partnership deal to integrate Storm Gaming’s suite of titles.
“Storm Gaming’s focus on technology and high-quality content represents the ideal partner for us and our operators.,” said Relax chief product officer Simon Hammon… read more
Other notable game releases this week include:
Stakelogic’s Joker Wild Blaster
Inspired Entertainment’s Big Spin Bonus
Wazdan’s Midnight in Tokyo
Yggdrasil’s Tiki Infinity Reels Megaways
Booongo’s Pearl Diver
True Lab’s Book of Truth
Kalamba Games’ Cosmic Charms
Push Gaming’s Booty Bay
Green Jade Games’ Prizefighter K.O
Yggdrasil’s Crystal Falls MultiMax
EvenBet Gaming’s Call Break
Salsa Technology’s Melcochita
Belatra Games’ 500 Juicy Fruits
Lightning Box’s Enchanted Waysfecta
Other notable platform integrations this week include:
Red Rake Gaming / Playtech
EveryMatrix / TVBET
Gamingtec / Playtech
QTech Games / GameArt
SYNOT Games / Videoslots Yggdrasil / Casino777.ch