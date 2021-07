The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has established an inter-agency task force to monitor cash transactions as land-based casinos in the Canadian province begin to welcome back guests.

Casinos across Ontario re-opened their doors on Friday with 50 per cent capacity, having been forced to close for the third time in April of this year due to Covid-19.

The task force consists of representatives from the AGCO, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ontario Lottery [...]