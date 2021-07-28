Scientific Games enters West Virginia iGaming market with BetRivers

New York-listed gaming supplier Scientific Games has launched its online slot portfolio in West Virginia’s regulated iGaming market for the first time with Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers.com.

BetRivers.com players gain access to popular titles including 88 Fortunes, Endless Treasures Jin Ji Bao Xi, Bonanza Megaways, Chicken Fox, and Monopoly Megaways.

“We are excited to have partnered with Scientific Games to be the first online operator in West Virginia to bring these top quality and much-loved casino games to our players,” said Rush Street Interactive president Richard Schwartz. “88 Fortunes is already one of the most popular slot games on BetRivers in other states and we anticipate West Virginia players will love playing it online just as much.”

Scientific Games vice president of commercial for North America, Bob Hays, added: “Scientific Games is proud to partner with Rush Street Interactive, a respected and proven online gaming operator for online casinos in West Virginia and other markets. We are thrilled to collaborate with RSI as we continue to grow the exciting online casino category in the US market.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) closed 2.52 per cent lower at $61.10 per share in New York Tuesday, while shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) closed 1.20 per cent lower at $9.88 per share.